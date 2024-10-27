Thai popularity of soy protein surpasses India and China

In line with this trend, Cynthia Nishiyama, global marketing manager for US-based firm IFF Nourish Protein Solutions, noted that a 2021 survey by Health Focus International indicated a strong global rise in protein consumption trends, especially in Southeast Asia, where 88% of consumers are highly interested in protein.

In Thailand specifically, 36% of the population now primarily prefers plant-based foods such as pea protein over dairy protein.

The survey further indicates that Thai consumers prioritise health maintenance, motivated by three key factors:

An increasing awareness among Thais of the value of good health, contributing to improved long-term quality of life and reduced risk of chronic diseases.

A greater focus on nutrient intake, with more consumers choosing to ensure balanced nourishment, which is a key factor in fostering good health.

Obesity and overweight issues have become significant health concerns in Thailand, prompting more people to focus on weight management. Statistics indicate that 20% of Thais are overweight, and 28% are obese.