Thai popularity of soy protein surpasses India and China

A report by Madre Brava, a nonprofit organisation focused on building sustainable food systems, revealed the results of a survey conducted with more than 1,500 Thai consumers on food consumption trends.
The findings show that 67% of respondents aim to reduce meat consumption within the next two years, driven by health, environmental, and animal-welfare concerns.
This shift is accompanied by a growing interest in plant-based and alternative protein sources instead of animal protein, fuelling an increased demand for plant-based foods.
In line with this trend, Cynthia Nishiyama, global marketing manager for US-based firm IFF Nourish Protein Solutions, noted that a 2021 survey by Health Focus International indicated a strong global rise in protein consumption trends, especially in Southeast Asia, where 88% of consumers are highly interested in protein.
In Thailand specifically, 36% of the population now primarily prefers plant-based foods such as pea protein over dairy protein.
The survey further indicates that Thai consumers prioritise health maintenance, motivated by three key factors:
An increasing awareness among Thais of the value of good health, contributing to improved long-term quality of life and reduced risk of chronic diseases.
A greater focus on nutrient intake, with more consumers choosing to ensure balanced nourishment, which is a key factor in fostering good health.
Obesity and overweight issues have become significant health concerns in Thailand, prompting more people to focus on weight management. Statistics indicate that 20% of Thais are overweight, and 28% are obese.
“Currently, Thais are placing greater emphasis on protein intake, as protein plays an essential role in weight management by promoting satiety, which reduces overall food intake. Additionally, protein is a major component of muscle, aiding in muscle building and repair,” Nishiyama said.
The survey also found that Thais have a higher regard for the benefits of soy protein than consumers in India and China, with 74% of Thai respondents valuing soy protein highly, versus 65% in both India and China.
While all three countries generally hold positive views on soy protein’s benefits, the survey highlights a 9% higher level of interest in soy protein among Thais compared with India and China, underscoring the growth potential for soy-protein products in Thailand.
The challenge lies in creating flavours that appeal to consumers and building understanding around genetically modified (GMO) products, as some consumers mistakenly believe that processed protein is harmful. In reality, extensive research shows that these products are safe.
Increasing awareness of the benefits of plant-based protein is also key, as the soy-protein trend is expected to continue growing steadily.