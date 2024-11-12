“Having breakfast” yields unimaginable benefits as “Nutrilite” is hoping to nurture healthy habits so Thais can age well

Would it be a better choice if one can transform his or her behaviors and enhance quality of life by just eating nutritious breakfast every morning? Breakfast plays beneficial roles to one’s health in every age—whether in early years, working age, or even in senior years. Getting sufficient nutrients ensure the body will stay strong which consequently crucial to prevention of countless NCDs or physical symptoms like loss of memory, lack of focus, forgetfulness, sudden emotional changes, weariness, deterioration of muscles or joints, proneness to knee pain, dry and dull skin, loss of hair, wrinkles, proneness to irritation or allergies, hypersensitivity, weak immune system, high chance of getting sick, constipation, flatulence, have an irresistible bowel syndrome, high fat and sugar in bloodstream, or even hypertension.

“Nutrilite”, a global health brand by Amway widely recognized as the world’s bestselling brand of vitamins and food supplements with 90 years of experience in taking care of consumers worldwide, has conducted continuous research and behavioral studies with consumers worldwide to discover health solutions for longevity in life and initiation of wellness in accordance with ‘Lifestyle Medicine.’ On the other hand, Nutrilite has constantly promote health fundamentals—like consumption of good and proportionate nutrients as well as avoidance of behaviors that can affect health—among consumers in general and those who love to maintain their healthy habits. One of healthy routines people should pay more attention to is ‘Having Breakfast.’ Even though many tend to skip it, breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Moreover, it yields highest benefit to one’s body as nutrients are utilized during a proper night sleep of 7-8 hours to recover the entire body. While sleeping, the body shuts itself from food intake while nutrients from consumed food and beverages like protein, vitamins, minerals, Omega-3, water, etc. will be extracted to recover every part of the body.

Right after waking up, nutrients from consumed food yesterday will be at low level as body cells actually keep functioning day and night. Nutrilite strongly recommends having breakfast to ensure the body get sufficient nutrients of all kinds including macronutrient, micronutrient, phytonutrient, and probiotics. These essential nutrients ensure digestion system can absorb beneficial substances to maintain key body functions including brain system, cardiovascular system, muscles, digestive system and related functions, as well as excretory system. Having breakfast on a regular basis in combination with a perfect square of ‘Good Time’, ‘Good Nutrient’, ‘Good Energy’, and ‘Good Shape’ can be constituted as core principles to good health. A balanced health—both physically and mentally—is a key behind a good health which include a long and well living with no NCDs even in senior years. Basic rules of thumb every consumer can follow are:

1. Have breakfast within two hours after waking up to stimulate metabolic system, ensuring the body will be strengthened in a better rate throughout the day. It is also a good practice which will eventually turn into a habit. Recommended menus should ones that can generate good energy like boiled egg, chicken breast, yogurt, whole wheat bread, vegetable salad, black coffee, as well as low sugar beverages or fruit/vegetable juice.

2. Consume the meal in small quantity so the food can be digested easily while maintaining nutrients the body need.

3. Try waking up 15 minutes earlier than usual as this is a good way to gradually wake physical systems from sleep and get ready for breakfast and energy from it which will be utilized throughout the day.

At the end of the day, Nutrilite would like to see consumers prepare to take care of their physical and mental health as early as today. This habit is a blueprint for senior years with ‘quality’ and ‘energy’ required to be happy and to have a feel of freedom. Consumers can follow the flowing channels of Amway Thailand for latest news and updates about health and wellness as well as updates about latest health knowledge and products from Nutrilite by Amway:

