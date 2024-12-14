Innovation in cellular health using NMN nutrients and exosomes for Thais

Dr. Egoshi also emphasized the planning of medical tours in Japan, stating, "We have extensive experience addressing health and beauty issues for patients in Japan. We believe there are many patients around the world still facing these problems, and we want to expand our clinic services globally.

Currently, there are approximately 1,400 beauty clinics in Japan, but not all provide close treatment to every patient. Choosing the right clinic among this vast number can be challenging for those coming from abroad, and many feel regret after treatment. If patients come for treatment in Japan, we want to offer genuine Japanese services that leave them satisfied and free from regret."

"For the appeal of medical tours for international patients, to avoid issues related to unfamiliar travel, insufficient information on dining and tourist attractions, and the inability to speak Japanese, we organize tours that facilitate patients' travel from the airport to the clinic easily. We also provide travel support afterwards and have interpreters available to eliminate all language barriers, allowing patients to focus on their treatment while creating smiles and enjoyable experiences during their journey to Japan."

Regarding the importance of cellular health in medical beauty, Dr. Egoshi said, "Our treatment approach focuses on the health of cells, based on the belief that strong cells are the foundation of beauty. We offer medical aesthetics that promote 'beauty' and 'health' for everyone in Thailand. Our mission is to provide Japanese-standard medical beauty to the people of Thailand and aid each individual in enhancing their true beauty. We will continue to deliver the best services while respecting Thai culture and values."

"The distinguishing feature and unique selling point that sets ‘NihonChojyu Clinic’ apart from others is our concept of 'cellular restoration.' The injection of substances like hyaluronic acid for plumping the skin is seen as 'cosmetic surgery,' while addressing cellular health targets the 'root cause' of ageing, such as wrinkles, sagging, and dark circles. Just like a flower needs stable soil to bloom, the skin and body require a robust foundation. The emphasis is on restoring cells and strengthening the body because no matter how excellent the treatment is, if the cells are not strong, the true results cannot be realized, thus ensuring good health until the very end."

Regarding the excellence of Japanese medicine, Dr. Egoshi added, “Japanese aesthetic medicine is internationally recognized, characterized by the following features that make it appealing:

1. **Focus on Safety**: Medical practice in Japan prioritizes "safety" above all. The quality control of medical devices and drugs is among the highest globally. All products are sourced from Japan, ensuring thorough consultation and examination before recommending the most suitable treatment for each individual. Careful monitoring is also in place to minimize side effects and risks.

2. **Emphasis on Natural Beauty**: Japanese aesthetic medicine values "natural results" rather than drastic changes. The goal is to bring out each individual's true beauty, focusing on natural and healthy aesthetics. This reflects the delicate culture of Japan.

3. **Utilization of Advanced Technology**: Japan is innovative in the field of aesthetic medicine, offering modern treatments such as cellular therapy (e.g., exosome treatment and stem cell therapy) and anti-ageing treatments (e.g., NMN supplementation and various anti-ageing therapies), all designed to be minimally invasive and with lower discomfort levels.

4. **High Ethical Standards and Reliability**: Practitioners in Japan adhere to high ethical standards in treatment, prioritizing the trust of each patient. For example, they explain not only the benefits of treatment but also the associated risks in detail and carry out procedures with the patient's consent.

5. **Personalized Service and Attention to Detail**: Japan shows great care for clients, especially in aesthetic medicine, by offering personalized plans tailored to the patient's skin type, physical condition, and lifestyle. Follow-up monitoring after procedures is thorough, supporting long-term beauty.

6. **Cultural Influences on Beauty**: In Japan, "balance" and "harmony" are fundamental principles of beauty. Thus, aesthetic treatments in Japan consider overall balance while maintaining a naturally youthful and beautiful appearance. This special nature of Japanese aesthetic medicine is supported by people worldwide who seek "trustworthiness," "quality," and "peace of mind." We aim to present the excellence of Japanese aesthetic medicine to everyone in Thailand.

7. **What We Want to Communicate to the People in Thailand**: Our clinic has come to share "beauty" and "health" with the Thai people through Japan’s advanced medical technology. In Japan, cell health restoration treatments have gained significant attention. We provide services that support rejuvenation at the cellular level, such as NMN supplementation and exosome treatments.

“One important thing is that we will support and stay close to everyone in Thailand to enhance the existing beauty and health while considering natural beauty and sustainable health. We will continue to provide services that respect Thai culture and values while striving to be a clinic that everyone can trust. Let’s work together to create health and beauty from the cells. Thank you very much, and we hope to see everyone at our clinic,” Dr. Egoshi concluded.

For more information, please visit our website at https://nihonchojyu.org/ or contact Hiroki Koma located at Gold Building, 8th floor, 3-9-5 Shinjuku, Tokyo, Japan, 〒160-0022."