Warning issued about use of e-cigarettes by children and adolescents

Deputy government spokesman Anukool Pruksanusak has issued a warning about the increasing use of e-cigarettes among children and adolescents. This trend is attributed to a lack of awareness regarding the hidden dangers of these products, which often contain harmful additives, toxins, and addictive substances.
A major concern is formaldehyde, commonly used in embalming, a hazardous chemical released during e-cigarette use. This substance endangers both users and those exposed to the vapour, potentially causing significant health issues.
Recent data indicate that 18.6% of Thais aged six to 30 use e-cigarettes. Usage by gender/identity is as follows:
Males: 21.49%
LGBTQ+ individuals: 19.73%
Females: 16.22%
A survey revealed common misunderstandings among Thais in that age group:
61.23% believe e-cigarettes help them quit smoking traditional cigarettes.
51.19% think nicotine has positive effects on the body.
26.28% believe e-cigarette liquids are nicotine-free.
23.28% think e-cigarettes are not illegal.
12.53% believe e-cigarette vapour is harmless.
Additionally, 50.2% believe e-cigarettes are less harmful than traditional cigarettes.
A study by the University of Minnesota in the US found formaldehyde, a carcinogen, in e-cigarette liquids. This chemical deeply penetrates the respiratory system, increasing the risk of chronic respiratory diseases, cancer, and irritation of the eyes and skin.
"Parents are urged to monitor their children's behaviour and educate them about the dangers of e-cigarettes. Misguided trends and peer influence should not overshadow health risks," Anukool said.
For assistance in quitting smoking or e-cigarette use, families can seek advice from facilities under the Ministry of Public Health.