Warning issued about use of e-cigarettes by children and adolescents

Deputy government spokesman Anukool Pruksanusak has issued a warning about the increasing use of e-cigarettes among children and adolescents. This trend is attributed to a lack of awareness regarding the hidden dangers of these products, which often contain harmful additives, toxins, and addictive substances.

A major concern is formaldehyde, commonly used in embalming, a hazardous chemical released during e-cigarette use. This substance endangers both users and those exposed to the vapour, potentially causing significant health issues.