Paetongtarn launches phase 4 of the THB30 healthcare anywhere scheme

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra chaired the opening ceremony of the Universal Health Coverage "30 Baht Healthcare Anywhere for All Thai People" Phase 4, which will cover the entire country starting January 1, 2025.

Over 200 attendees, including Cabinet members, government agencies, public networks, and the private sector, participated in the event at Government House on December 25.

Initially, beneficiaries were required to receive treatment only at designated healthcare units. However, this has since been expanded to all areas by the previous government.

"Today marks the launch of Phase 4 of the '30 Baht Healthcare Anywhere' programme, the final phase that will allow residents in 31 provinces to fully access the service starting January 1, 2025. The country has successfully achieved its goal within the first year,” Paetongtarn said.

It has taken nearly two decades for the country to transition from the '30 Baht for All Diseases' programme, which began 22 years ago, to the '30 Baht for Healthcare Anywhere' programme, reflecting a shift to a digital health system."