Paetongtarn launches phase 4 of the THB30 healthcare anywhere scheme

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra chaired the opening ceremony of the Universal Health Coverage "30 Baht Healthcare Anywhere for All Thai People" Phase 4, which will cover the entire country starting January 1, 2025.
Over 200 attendees, including Cabinet members, government agencies, public networks, and the private sector, participated in the event at Government House on December 25.
Initially, beneficiaries were required to receive treatment only at designated healthcare units. However, this has since been expanded to all areas by the previous government.
"Today marks the launch of Phase 4 of the '30 Baht Healthcare Anywhere' programme, the final phase that will allow residents in 31 provinces to fully access the service starting January 1, 2025. The country has successfully achieved its goal within the first year,” Paetongtarn said.
It has taken nearly two decades for the country to transition from the '30 Baht for All Diseases' programme, which began 22 years ago, to the '30 Baht for Healthcare Anywhere' programme, reflecting a shift to a digital health system."
Today, the "30 Baht Healthcare Anywhere" programme has fully integrated citizens' health data, with each person now having a Health ID. People can access medical services more quickly and conveniently, no longer needing to wait in long hospital lines.
Information technology is supporting service delivery, including digital referral forms, and online doctor appointment reminders, and allowing pharmacies and private clinics to participate as primary care providers. This gives citizens more options for care close to home, at times that suit their schedules rather than government office hours, she said.
Additionally, online appointments and digital referral forms have reduced waiting times, as people no longer need to queue up early. Research shows that the use of IT in the "30 Baht Healthcare Anywhere" programme has increased digital literacy among people in pilot areas compared to other regions.
"As a result, more than 80,000 people who had never used the service before have started using '30 Baht Healthcare Anywhere' at pharmacies and private clinics," she added.
Paetongtarn said that in 2025, the government would continue to develop the healthcare system in six key areas:
Elderly health service system: Establishing Cheewabhibaln Palliative Care Centres nationwide for elderly care.
Creation of 15,000 caregiver positions: Creating 15,000 caregiver positions across the country, providing employment opportunities for recent graduates and retirees within communities.
Strengthening public healthcare: Enhancing health screenings for early detection and easy treatment. Currently, self-screening kits are available at pharmacies with just a national ID, including cervical cancer screening, HIV testing, liver fluke, and bile duct cancer tests. This year, a urine microalbumin test will be added to prevent kidney disease from diabetes.
Mental healthcare: Providing comprehensive mental health services, including prevention, treatment, and counselling through psychiatric consultation centres and mental health counselling via mobile applications.
Drug addiction rehabilitation: Rehabilitating drug addicts to reintegrate them back into society.
Development of 50 hospitals in 50 districts: Ensuring that Bangkok residents have access to nearby hospitals as reliable resources.
The Universal Health Coverage Scheme, popularly known as the "30-baht scheme", originally allowed patients to receive treatment for any disease by paying just 30 baht, a fee that is no longer required.