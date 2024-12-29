Tests show traces of banned Chlorpyrifos in several fruits in Thailand

Pesticide residue in fruits that people consume daily pose risks to health, according to a report by a network following a series of tests.

Chlorpyrifos is a class 4 hazardous substance, which means it is highly dangerous or risky either due to the properties of the substance itself or its usage, such as being a carcinogen, mutagen, toxic to reproduction, or banned by international agreements.

Production, import, export, passage, or possession is prohibited, and it is forbidden to have any residue of this substance in food, vegetables, or fruits, as per the Ministry of Public Health’s Announcement (No. 387) 2017 regarding foods with pesticide residues.