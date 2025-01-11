Increasing obesity in children ‘poses a threat to Thailand’s population’

The number of children suffering from obesity, especially those under 14 years old, is a major health concern for Thailand, recent data shows.

According to the World Obesity Federation, Thailand currently ranks third among ASEAN countries with the highest number of obese children, behind Malaysia and Brunei.

Thai Department of Health director-general Dr Amporn Benjapolpitak emphasised that children were the cornerstone of national development. The department continues to prioritise children, especially those in early childhood, as this is the most critical stage for brain development and learning, he said. “Children at this age require proper care, developmental support, and health monitoring, particularly concerning NCDs [non-communicable diseases], which pose a significant health threat to the Thai population. In children, the issue often begins with obesity, which can lead to NCDs later in life,” she said.