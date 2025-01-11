Increasing obesity in children ‘poses a threat to Thailand’s population’

The number of children suffering from obesity, especially those under 14 years old, is a major health concern for Thailand, recent data shows.
According to the World Obesity Federation, Thailand currently ranks third among ASEAN countries with the highest number of obese children, behind Malaysia and Brunei.
Thai Department of Health director-general Dr Amporn Benjapolpitak emphasised that children were the cornerstone of national development. The department continues to prioritise children, especially those in early childhood, as this is the most critical stage for brain development and learning, he said. “Children at this age require proper care, developmental support, and health monitoring, particularly concerning NCDs [non-communicable diseases], which pose a significant health threat to the Thai population. In children, the issue often begins with obesity, which can lead to NCDs later in life,” she said.
By 2030, it is projected that one-third of children globally will be obese, with 30% of those under 20 years old expected to be overweight or obese.
In Thailand, reports on childhood obesity trends reveal a continuous annual increase:
● Among children aged 0–5 years, obesity rose from 3.6% to 8.84%.
● Among school-aged children (6–14 years), obesity increased from 8.9% to 13.21%.
● Among adolescents (15–18 years), obesity decreased slightly from 13.84% to 13.46%, but still exceeded the national target of no more than 11.5%.
In 2024, a total of 546,434 school-aged children (6–14 years) and 230,027 adolescents (15–18 years) were found to be overweight or obese. Projections indicate that one-third of obese children will become obese adults.
If immediate actions are not taken, this will severely impact the quality of life for Thai citizens in the future, Amporn said.
The Department of Health is expediting measures to address childhood and adolescent obesity to ensure Thai children grow up physically and mentally healthy, becoming vital contributors to the nation’s development, she added.