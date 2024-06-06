World’s best food photographs served up

The image, which had first won the Champagne Taittinger Food for Celebration category, was taken in the rural area of Xiangshan, Zhejiang during busy preparations for a feast for the Spring Festival, also known as Lunar New Year. This includes the tradition of making dim sum, such as red bean dumplings, steamed rice cakes and glutinous rice cakes, each of which has a legacy of traditional craftsmanship.

Thai photographer, Natnattcha Chaturapitamorn, achieved great success in this year’s competition; from the thousands of entries submitted from over 65 countries across the world, she had a total of four finalist images, including two category wins.

Natnattcha won the Tenderstem® Bring Home the Harvest category with ‘A Day in the Field’, a stunning shot of a young farmer carrying a rack of rice sprouts across a paddy field in Sakon Nakhon, Thailand. She also won the regional category of Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year - South East Asia with ‘Danang Fishermen’, a capture of local fishermen casting their fishing nets from two Sampan boats in Vietnam. She was awarded 3rd place in the category too for her image of a father and son catching fish by using a bamboo basket trap inside a karst cave in Vietnam during monsoon season. Her ‘A Day in the Field’ image was Highly Commended in the category too.

The winners of all 36 categories were announced by acclaimed chef and broadcaster Andi Oliver in an exciting Awards ceremony gathering stars of the food and art world at the Mall Galleries, London on Tuesday 4 June 2024.