\"Art Decoded\" Decoding the aesthetics from the works of Artists

The National Research Council of Thailand (NRCT), in collaboration with the Thai Art and Crafts Development Association (TACDA), organizes the "Art Decoded" exhibition, presenting the translation of aesthetics from the works of National Artists and international artists into tangible products as souvenirs.
This exhibition opens up a new sensory dimension, expanding beyond visual perception to touchable products. The product designs are inspired by the works of 11 artists, including Prof. Emeritus Preecha Thaotong, Prof. Emeritus Peter Pilgrim, Prof. Emeritus Parinya Tantisuk, Assoc. Prof. Sriwan Janehuttakarnkit, Somsak Chowtadapong, Prof. Sutee Kunavichayanont, Chalit Nakpawan, Assoc. Prof. Kunjana Dumsopee, Asst. Prof. Chaiyaporn Raveesiri, Konstantin Ikonomidis, and Yuree Kensaku.
This exhibition is part of the "Research Project on International Exhibitions and the Study of Souvenir Prototypes in Museums for the Development of Commercial Products from Thai Cultural Capital."
The objective is to enhance and promote artistic knowledge in Thai society, and to foster commercial development at an international level. This is an integrated effort combining design, art, and industrial development, with a key focus on enhancing the design of souvenirs in museum gift shops across Thailand.
By translating the aesthetics of artists' works and applying that knowledge to product design, the goal is to elevate Thai products and develop them into creative economic assets, based on the nation's cultural heritage.
Exhibition Dates: September 4 - 27, 2024
Time: 9 am. – 4pm.
Location: The National Gallery of Thailand
Closed on Mondays and Tuesdays
Opening Ceremony: September 4, 2024, starting at 2pm. with a special lecture by Véronique Delignette-Schilling, Executive MBA Program Director in Global Fashion Management at the French Institute of Fashion (IFM), France on the topic “Elevating Thai Products to the International Level”
For further inquiries, please contact us at Tel. 081-427-4998 (Khun Pin) or via our official Facebook page: Thai Art and Crafts Development Association (TACDA)