\"Art Decoded\" Decoding the aesthetics from the works of Artists

This exhibition is part of the "Research Project on International Exhibitions and the Study of Souvenir Prototypes in Museums for the Development of Commercial Products from Thai Cultural Capital."

The objective is to enhance and promote artistic knowledge in Thai society, and to foster commercial development at an international level. This is an integrated effort combining design, art, and industrial development, with a key focus on enhancing the design of souvenirs in museum gift shops across Thailand.

By translating the aesthetics of artists' works and applying that knowledge to product design, the goal is to elevate Thai products and develop them into creative economic assets, based on the nation's cultural heritage.