A first for Bhutan: A unique artistic collaboration between two Kingdoms 

For the first time in the relationship between Bhutan and Thailand, a unique collaboration between local and international designers has resulted in an exclusive collection that bridges the cultural heritage of the two kingdoms. Thai jeweller Sarran Youkongdee, founder of the sustainable brand SARRAN, has partnered with Chuni Dorji Privé, a Bhutanese luxury fashion brand. Inspired by the richness of Bhutanese culture as well as the natural environment, the fashion and jewellery collection will be showcased at the Zhiwa Ling Heritage Hotel in Paro.
This collaboration, supported by Bhutan’s Department of Tourism through the GEF Ecotourism project to mainstream biodiversity conservation into the tourism sector of Bhutan is the result of a year-long effort to highlight the exceptional craftsmanship of designers from both Bhutan and Thailand. Chuni Dorji Privé’s clothing line beautifully complements the SARRAN jewellery collection, which is deeply rooted in the essence of Bhutan’s natural beauty, sacred sites, environment, and cultural heritage.
Interpreting the stories of the Thunder Dragon, SARRAN’s collection captures the purity of the environment, the intricate artistry of Bhutanese women, and the nation’s commitment to sustainability. By incorporating elements such as recycled materials and traditional Kira fabric, SARRAN’s work celebrates Bhutanese culture and emphasizes the importance of environmental stewardship.
The partnership culminated in Bhutan’s first sustainable Fashion Show, which took place on Sunday, August 25, 2024, at the Zhiwa Ling Hotel in Paro, as part of Bhutan’s 50 years of tourism celebrations. The show was more than just a fashion event; it was a platform to share Bhutanese creativity and craftsmanship with the world, reflecting our cultural heritage while embracing contemporary design.
Chuni Dorji Prive offers hand-embroidered and hand-painted creations that effortlessly blend Bhutanese tradition and modernity. The pieces are crafted from fine velvet, pashmina, and Napa leather, sourced regionally. With its distinct Bhutanese motifs and exclusivity—available only within Bhutan—the brand’s products are unique and traditional, but also modern.
“Bhutan has incredible artists and designers who deserve a platform to showcase their talents and their beautiful creations,” said Damcho Rinzin, Director of the Department of Tourism, Bhutan. “After nearly a year of discussions, we are thrilled to see this partnership come to life. Partnering with SARRAN and Chuni Dorji Privé for this innovative project is a great opportunity for tourism. As we celebrate the 50th Anniversary of tourism in Bhutan, this collaboration is a key step in sharing Bhutanese art and design with the world.”
Sarran Youkongdee is a renowned Thai jewellery designer celebrated for his commitment to sustainability, with every aspect of his brand reflecting a deep respect for the environment.
