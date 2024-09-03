A first for Bhutan: A unique artistic collaboration between two Kingdoms 

For the first time in the relationship between Bhutan and Thailand, a unique collaboration between local and international designers has resulted in an exclusive collection that bridges the cultural heritage of the two kingdoms. Thai jeweller Sarran Youkongdee, founder of the sustainable brand SARRAN, has partnered with Chuni Dorji Privé, a Bhutanese luxury fashion brand. Inspired by the richness of Bhutanese culture as well as the natural environment, the fashion and jewellery collection will be showcased at the Zhiwa Ling Heritage Hotel in Paro.

This collaboration, supported by Bhutan’s Department of Tourism through the GEF Ecotourism project to mainstream biodiversity conservation into the tourism sector of Bhutan is the result of a year-long effort to highlight the exceptional craftsmanship of designers from both Bhutan and Thailand. Chuni Dorji Privé’s clothing line beautifully complements the SARRAN jewellery collection, which is deeply rooted in the essence of Bhutan’s natural beauty, sacred sites, environment, and cultural heritage.