'SX Better World Zone Art’ strives to create value towards a sustainable world

An exhibition, SX Better World Zone Art, features photographic works from contestx organised by leading associations in Thailand, reflecting biodiversity and efforts to improve the world to foster awareness and appreciation for Thailand's natural resources and environment.

The public is invited to join the activities at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, Level G, from Saturday to October 6.

The exhibition features works from:

Photography Association of Thailand under Royal Patronage: The exhibition serves as a branch of the art sector that can drive concepts and inspiration for campaigns focused on a better world, showcased through two projects.