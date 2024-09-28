'SX Better World Zone Art’ strives to create value towards a sustainable world

An exhibition, SX Better World Zone Art, features photographic works from contestx organised by leading associations in Thailand, reflecting biodiversity and efforts to improve the world to foster awareness and appreciation for Thailand's natural resources and environment.
The public is invited to join the activities at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, Level G, from Saturday to October 6.
The exhibition features works from:
Photography Association of Thailand under Royal Patronage: The exhibition serves as a branch of the art sector that can drive concepts and inspiration for campaigns focused on a better world, showcased through two projects.
“Moments in Nature” Photo Contest: Open to the general public, especially youth, this contest draws inspiration from the natural beauty of national parks across the country, highlighting the importance of the personnel working behind the scenes to protect and preserve Thailand's natural resources.
ASEAN SX Photo Contest 2024 “ASEAN Biodiversity”: This photography contest aims to promote and enhance understanding of sustainability efforts across the 10 ASEAN countries.
White Elephant Art Contest: Organised by Thai Beverage Pcl, this initiative seeks to find talented young Thai artists with outstanding artistic skills in creating realistic art, focusing on realism. This marks the 13th event under the theme “Biodiversity”.
National Geographic Thailand Photography Contest 2024: The exhibition “10 Images Tell a Story Season 9”, under the theme “Follow the River”, showcases a photographic journey through Southeast Asia, portraying rivers as the heart and veins of the land that nurture life and enrich nature.
Legal Adviser Photo Booth: This activity provides everyone an opportunity to capture memorable moments from the event against specially designed beautiful backdrops. Proceeds from this service will be donated to public welfare organisations.
Additionally, the SX Shaper Award is presented to honour individuals who have made significant contributions to sustainable development with tangible results for five consecutive years, focusing on environmental and/or social aspects.