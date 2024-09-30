Thailand’s culture promoted in Vietnam

A programme to promote Thailand’s culture to people in the northern province of Hung Yen was held by the provincial People’s Committee and the Thai Embassy in Vietnam on September 29.
Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People's Council of the province Tran Quoc Toan gave an overview of the locality's socioeconomic development in recent times and future orientations.
He affirmed that with the whole country, Hung Yen is constantly making efforts to contribute to maintaining and further developing the enhanced strategic partnership between Vietnam and Thailand.
The official highlighted the programme's significance, saying that it offers an opportunity for Vietnamese people, including those in Hung Yen, to understand more about the culture of Thailand, thus promoting people-to-people exchanges.
He said it also contributes to further boosting economic, trade and investment cooperation with Thai businesses and raising funds to support people severely affected by the recent Super Typhoon Yagi.
Toan stated that the provincial authorities commit to creating the most favourable conditions for Thai companies to operate in the locality; and closely coordinating with Thailand’s authorities in organising exchange and cooperation activities in cultural and social development.
Thai Ambassador to Vietnam Urawadee Sriphiromya emphasised that over recent times, people-to-people exchange activities between Thailand and Vietnam, including cultural exchanges, have contributed to enhancing mutual understanding and deepening the relationship between the two peoples, and tightening the neighbourliness and traditional friendship between the two countries.
She called on participants to raise funds to support the victims of the natural disaster.
Viet Nam News
Asia News Network