Thailand’s culture promoted in Vietnam

A programme to promote Thailand’s culture to people in the northern province of Hung Yen was held by the provincial People’s Committee and the Thai Embassy in Vietnam on September 29.

Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People's Council of the province Tran Quoc Toan gave an overview of the locality's socioeconomic development in recent times and future orientations.

He affirmed that with the whole country, Hung Yen is constantly making efforts to contribute to maintaining and further developing the enhanced strategic partnership between Vietnam and Thailand.