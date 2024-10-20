Full-dress rehearsal of Royal Barge Procession takes place Tuesday

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Bangkok Office invites the public to witness a full-dress rehearsal of the Royal Barge Procession on Tuesday, October 22, from 3pm.

This follows the first rehearsal, which took place on October 15.

The Royal Barge procession is part of the Royal Kathin ceremony when His Majesty the King will present royal Kathin robes to Buddhist monks, which will also commemorate his 72nd birth anniversary on July 28, and is scheduled to take place on October 27 at Wat Arun.

To ensure the rehearsal mirrors the actual event, the Royal Thai Navy will decorate the ceremonial barges, and the rowers will be dressed in royal regalia.