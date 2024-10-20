Full-dress rehearsal of Royal Barge Procession takes place Tuesday

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Bangkok Office invites the public to witness a full-dress rehearsal of the Royal Barge Procession on Tuesday, October 22, from 3pm.
This follows the first rehearsal, which took place on October 15.
The Royal Barge procession is part of the Royal Kathin ceremony when His Majesty the King will present royal Kathin robes to Buddhist monks, which will also commemorate his 72nd birth anniversary on July 28, and is scheduled to take place on October 27 at Wat Arun.
To ensure the rehearsal mirrors the actual event, the Royal Thai Navy will decorate the ceremonial barges, and the rowers will be dressed in royal regalia.
The Marine Department will close water traffic during the barge movements and rehearsals. People using water routes are advised to avoid the area on the specified dates and times.
The Royal Barge Procession consists of 52 barges, including the Suphannahong Royal Barge, the Anantanakkharat Royal Barge, the Narai Song Suban King Rama IX Royal Barge, and the Anekkachatphuchong Royal Barge.
The formation is divided into five rows and three columns, stretching 1,200 metres in length and 90 metres in width, with 2,200 personnel participating. The procession follows traditional royal customs.
The procession starts from the Wasukri Pier (Wat Rachathiwat Pier), and proceeds to Rama VIII Bridge, Phra Sumen Fort, Phra Pinklao Bridge, Siriraj Hospital, the Royal Thai Naval Institute, the Grand Palace, and the Royal Thai Navy Auditorium, ending at Wat Arun. The total distance covered is 4.2 kilometres.
Bangkok has prepared designated viewing areas for the public at the following locations:
Under Rama VIII Bridge (Thonburi side) with 4,000 seats
Santichaiprakarn Park with 1,500 seats
Thammasat University, Tha Prachan with 1,130 seats
Chalermprakiat 72nd Birthday Park with 1,100 seats
Siriraj Hospital (Phimuk Park) with 100 seats
In addition, free viewing is available along the Chao Phraya River, with mobile restroom facilities provided for the public.