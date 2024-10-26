Experience what it means to visit a ‘Goosebumps Market’ in Bangkok

A world of chills is open for Bangkokians at the "Goosebump Market", a major spooky event right in the heart of the capital from October 26–31.
The festival takes place at the Makkasan Factory of the State Railway of Thailand (SRT).
Building on the success of the "Goosebump Festival Wiang Ping" (in Chiang Mai province) and "Goosebump Festival Ayutthaya", the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) aims to set a new standard for pop-up markets with this event, offering a unique shopping and hangout experience filled with spine-tingling thrills. The goal is to provide an unforgettable experience that stirs excitement and boosts Thailand's faith-based tourism appeal.
At the "Goosebump Market", the TAT has transformed over 20,000 square metres of the historic Makkasan Railway Factory — over 100 years old and the birthplace of Thailand's railway success — into an eerie and immersive atmosphere.
The event space is divided into eight themed zones, each offering unique, spine-chilling experiences.
Shopping Zone: Shop for mystical items to boost fortune and destiny, including amulets, charms, and spiritual jewellery. There’s also a flea market offering secondhand goods, clothing, and home decor. A special feature is the Thai traditional massage service from Wat Pho.
Food Zone: Enjoy the five essential food groups – delicious, satisfying, fresh, unique, and fantastic – with chillingly unique treats like talisman meatballs, sun-dried Magic Buffalo, blood-red popcorn, and Kuman thong red drinks. Café lovers shouldn’t miss “Bogie Café”, where you can sip coffee on a historic train over 100 years old!
Fun Zone: Enjoy vintage carnival games with ferris wheels, target shooting, and more.
Worship Zone: Pray for blessings, fortune, and work at the sacred sites of the Makkasan Factory, including the King Rama V statue, Phra Nakprok, the Bodhi Tree Hermit, and the Mother Takian. You are also invited to participate in a merit-making ceremony for coffins to transform a bad life into a good one.
Additionally, you are invited to donate old clothes for the “Throw Me Away, Let Me Be Reborn” project. Bring your old clothes to be recycled into new sportswear, which will be donated to students in remote communities.
Charm Zone: Anoint your forehead, listen to the sound of the conch shell, and seek blessings from Ganesha from Ta Tian Sian Temple.
Fortune Zone: Consult one of five renowned fortune-tellers on site.
Horror Zone: Watch Thai horror films, explore haunted walks, and try Spirit board.
Music Zone: Enjoy live music and exclusive access to the historic train storage area.
Special! Register for a blessed string bracelet from Luang Pu Sila at the entrance (limited availability).
On October 31, there will also be a Halloween costume contest.
Admission: Free entry from October 26 to 31, at Makkasan Factory, SRT, from 4pm to 11pm.
Getting there
By Bus: Routes 113, 140, 514, 539, 60, 72, and 99.
By BTS: Green Line (Sukhumvit), Phya Thai Station (N2), connecting to the Airport Rail Link at Phya Thai (A8).
By MRT: Blue Line, Phetchaburi Station (BL21), with Airport Rail Link access at Makkasan Station (A6).
By car: Parking is available at the Airport Rail Link Makkasan Station, with a 300-metre walk from Ratchaprarop Station.
For more details: Follow the Thailand Goosebump Festival Facebook page.