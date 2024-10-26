Experience what it means to visit a ‘Goosebumps Market’ in Bangkok

At the "Goosebump Market", the TAT has transformed over 20,000 square metres of the historic Makkasan Railway Factory — over 100 years old and the birthplace of Thailand's railway success — into an eerie and immersive atmosphere.

The event space is divided into eight themed zones, each offering unique, spine-chilling experiences.

Shopping Zone: Shop for mystical items to boost fortune and destiny, including amulets, charms, and spiritual jewellery. There’s also a flea market offering secondhand goods, clothing, and home decor. A special feature is the Thai traditional massage service from Wat Pho.

Food Zone: Enjoy the five essential food groups – delicious, satisfying, fresh, unique, and fantastic – with chillingly unique treats like talisman meatballs, sun-dried Magic Buffalo, blood-red popcorn, and Kuman thong red drinks. Café lovers shouldn’t miss “Bogie Café”, where you can sip coffee on a historic train over 100 years old!

Fun Zone: Enjoy vintage carnival games with ferris wheels, target shooting, and more.

Worship Zone: Pray for blessings, fortune, and work at the sacred sites of the Makkasan Factory, including the King Rama V statue, Phra Nakprok, the Bodhi Tree Hermit, and the Mother Takian. You are also invited to participate in a merit-making ceremony for coffins to transform a bad life into a good one.