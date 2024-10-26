Five bridges to remain open as Royal Barge Procession passes

Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Police will deploy more than 200 traffic police officers to manage the procession route and assist citizens who wish to gather to view the Royal Barge Procession. There will be no road closures on the five bridges the procession will cross; however, stopping to watch or gathering on the bridges is prohibited.

Pol Maj-Gen Thawat Wongsanga, deputy commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, confirmed that the Royal Procession route will pass five bridges over the Chao Phraya River:

Krung Thonburi Bridge (Sang Hee Bridge)

Phra Pinklao Bridge

Rama VIII Bridge

Phra Phuttha Yodfa Bridge

Phra Pok Klao Bridge

Starting at 3pm, traffic on these five bridges will remain open, allowing vehicles to cross as usual. However, stopping on the bridges to watch the procession is strictly prohibited to avoid traffic disruption.

Pedestrian access on these bridges will be restricted during the procession, and citizens are encouraged to watch from riverside areas or designated viewing points along the route.

Citizens are also advised to avoid the area around Tha Wasukri from 3pm, as this will be the gathering point for the procession, and to avoid Wat Arun after 5pm, when the procession returns.

Parking areas for those coming to view the procession include Sanam Luang, Thammasat University Tha Prachan campus, the Royal Thai Navy Club, and other designated areas. However, it’s recommended to use public transportation as the parking spaces may be insufficient for the expected crowd.

This traffic management plan is designed to minimise disruptions to travel in the vicinity of the event and viewing areas.