Five bridges to remain open as Royal Barge Procession passes

The government invites citizens to gather and pay their respects to His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Queen as they preside over the Royal Kathina Ceremony with the Royal Barge Procession at Wat Arun on Sunday, starting at 3pm.
This event is held in celebration of the auspicious occasion of His Majesty's 6th Cycle Birthday on July 28, 2024.
The Royal Barge Procession consists of 52 barges, including the Suphannahong Royal Barge, the Anantanakkharat Royal Barge, the Narai Song Suban King Rama IX Royal Barge, and the Anekkachatphuchong Royal Barge.
The formation is divided into five rows and three columns, stretching 1,200 metres in length and 90 metres in width, with 2,200 personnel participating. The procession follows traditional royal customs.
The procession starts from the Wasukri Pier (Wat Rachathiwat Pier), and proceeds to Rama VIII Bridge, Phra Sumen Fort, Phra Pinklao Bridge, Siriraj Hospital, the Royal Thai Naval Institute, the Grand Palace, and the Royal Thai Navy Auditorium, ending at Wat Arun. The total distance covered is 4.2 kilometres.
The Royal Thai Navy has arranged convenient points for citizens to observe the Royal Barge Procession at the following 14 locations:
Riverside area, Bank of Thailand
Under Rama VIII Bridge (Bank of Thailand Learning Center)
Under Rama VIII Bridge (Thonburi side)
Riverside walkway, Santichai Prakan Park
Under Phra Pinklao Bridge
60th Anniversary Plaza, Thammasat University, Tha Prachan
Health Park, Siriraj Hospital
Pridi Banomyong Plaza, Thammasat University, Tha Prachan
Grandstand, Pimuk Sathan Park, Siriraj Hospital
Tha Chang
Wat Rakhang Khositaram
Tha Tien
Wat Pho Pier
Wat Arun
Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Police will deploy more than 200 traffic police officers to manage the procession route and assist citizens who wish to gather to view the Royal Barge Procession. There will be no road closures on the five bridges the procession will cross; however, stopping to watch or gathering on the bridges is prohibited.
Pol Maj-Gen Thawat Wongsanga, deputy commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, confirmed that the Royal Procession route will pass five bridges over the Chao Phraya River:
Krung Thonburi Bridge (Sang Hee Bridge)
Phra Pinklao Bridge
Rama VIII Bridge
Phra Phuttha Yodfa Bridge
Phra Pok Klao Bridge
Starting at 3pm, traffic on these five bridges will remain open, allowing vehicles to cross as usual. However, stopping on the bridges to watch the procession is strictly prohibited to avoid traffic disruption.
Pedestrian access on these bridges will be restricted during the procession, and citizens are encouraged to watch from riverside areas or designated viewing points along the route.
Citizens are also advised to avoid the area around Tha Wasukri from 3pm, as this will be the gathering point for the procession, and to avoid Wat Arun after 5pm, when the procession returns.
Parking areas for those coming to view the procession include Sanam Luang, Thammasat University Tha Prachan campus, the Royal Thai Navy Club, and other designated areas. However, it’s recommended to use public transportation as the parking spaces may be insufficient for the expected crowd.
This traffic management plan is designed to minimise disruptions to travel in the vicinity of the event and viewing areas.