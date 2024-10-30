Little-known local ghosts come to life in spooky exhibition

Thailand’s rich tradition of ghost stories and folklore springs into the limelight this Halloween as 30 unique spirits from all regions of Thailand come to life in the exhibition “The Untold Story: Unspoken Local Ghosts”.
Organised by the Creative Economy Agency (CEA) and running at TCDC Bangkok in the Central Post Office Building, the exhibition invites everyone to experience and unleash their imagination and enjoy over 90 contemporary ghost characters designed by emerging Thai artists.
“Untold Story” is divided into three zones.
Zone 1: Awakening Local Ghost Legends
Krasue, Pop and Preta are the best-known ghosts but there are many local spirits that haven't found a place in mainstream history. This zone invites visitors to delve into tales of local ghosts Phi Lang Kluang, Phi Khamot, Phi Ma Bong, Phi Pokkalong, and Phi Kong Koi by listening to ghost stories played from recorded audio on YouTube. The haunting setup includes a transistor radio on a bamboo bed and dim red lighting In the next room, the exhibition continues with more Thai local ghost stories, this time through headphones. Visitors can then let their imaginations take over, sketching the ghosts they've heard about on provided paper and pinning their drawings to the wall, sharing their interpretations with others.
Zone 2: Hello to New Ghosts
Revitalizing the world of Thai local spirits, this section reimagines the look of traditional ghosts, shifting their image from pure horror to sources of inspiration. Here visitors will discover over 30 local ghost illustrations, such as Phi Ma Bong from the North, known for its large horse-like form, fierce red eyes, and menacing grin. Sometimes it appears as half-human, half-horse, rumoured to abduct wandering children or lure people into the spirit world.
Another is Phi Pokkalong, a ghost believed to haunt dense forests in Northern Thailand. Rooted in Lanna culture, it can appear as a storm, an animal, or a wild old man with tangled hair, often with wild creatures hidden in his beard. Its distinct call of "Pokkalong" echoes in the forest.
Phi Ka is a spirit kept by the Lanna people for health, prosperity, and protection. If treated well, it brings blessings, but if neglected, it may demand offerings by possessing the owner.
The Cher Yor spirit is invisible to humans, rides a hawk it possesses and attacks from within. This spirit is passed down through generations, and people protect themselves by wearing blessed thread or planting certain trees near their homes.
From the Northeast comes Phi Maren Gong Vial, a forest guardian spirit seen as floating lights at dusk or a small person by day, herding animals. This spirit is honoured through rituals to ensure good hunting.
Other featured ghosts include Phi Yango, the Southern spirit believed by the Sakai people to reside in the Banthat Mountains, and Phi Ta Kala Yai Kali, elder spirits who guard the cemetery. These spirits watch over burial grounds, where rituals must be performed to secure a place for the deceased.
Visitors will also meet many other local spirits, like Phi Ta Moy, Phi Khamot, Phi Ab, Phi Ma Naisanon, Phi Chakae Kamao, Phi Sa Moi Dong, Phi Pu Pheum, Phi Kai Noi, Phi Ta Phuk, Phi Kluay Phang La, Phi Phai Kha Kim, Phi Lang Kluang, and more.
Here too, visitors can enjoy over 90 ghost character designs by emerging Thai artists like Autumnberry, Linghokkalom, MarkSuttipong, Ployjaploen, Tiicha, and Twofeetcat, who give these lesser-known T
hai spirits a more approachable look, blending traditional folklore with modern creativity.
Zone 3: Preparing for Debut
Visitors are invited to explore an overview of the habitats of Thai local spirits across various regions, illustrating how local folklore, once passed down only by word of mouth, holds imaginative value that can inspire and elevate Thailand's creative industries.
They can also write the spirit’s name and location on a sticky note and place it on a map of Thailand provided in the exhibit. This adds to an ongoing database for further study.
“The Untold Story: Thai Local Ghosts Never Told Before” continues through November 22 at the gallery on the first floor. It’s open Tuesday to Sunday from 10.30am to 7pm.
Walan Suphakorn