Little-known local ghosts come to life in spooky exhibition

Thailand’s rich tradition of ghost stories and folklore springs into the limelight this Halloween as 30 unique spirits from all regions of Thailand come to life in the exhibition “The Untold Story: Unspoken Local Ghosts”.

Organised by the Creative Economy Agency (CEA) and running at TCDC Bangkok in the Central Post Office Building, the exhibition invites everyone to experience and unleash their imagination and enjoy over 90 contemporary ghost characters designed by emerging Thai artists.

“Untold Story” is divided into three zones.

Zone 1: Awakening Local Ghost Legends

Krasue, Pop and Preta are the best-known ghosts but there are many local spirits that haven't found a place in mainstream history. This zone invites visitors to delve into tales of local ghosts Phi Lang Kluang, Phi Khamot, Phi Ma Bong, Phi Pokkalong, and Phi Kong Koi by listening to ghost stories played from recorded audio on YouTube. The haunting setup includes a transistor radio on a bamboo bed and dim red lighting In the next room, the exhibition continues with more Thai local ghost stories, this time through headphones. Visitors can then let their imaginations take over, sketching the ghosts they've heard about on provided paper and pinning their drawings to the wall, sharing their interpretations with others.