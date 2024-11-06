‘Harmony World Puppet Innovation Festival’ gets underway next week

In a move that will delight fans of puppet performances, the National Science Museum Thailand ( NSM ) is partnering with the Semathai Marionette Foundation and the Thailand branch of the Union Internationale de la Marionnette (Unima Thailand), in organising the 27th Harmony World Puppet Innovation Festival 2024.
An initiative driven by Nimit Pipitkul, a 2007 Silpathorn Award-winning puppeteer and founder of the Sema Marionette Troupe, the festival will take from November 13 to 17 at the National Science Museum in Khlong Ha, Khlong Luang District, Pathum Thani Province.
The troupe originally blended traditional folk art elements into its performances to make them more accessible. Over time, it evolved to feature a more contemporary style while retaining a distinctly Thai essence, with simple puppet designs made from affordable materials, enabling children to engage closely with the art form.
Although the puppets are simple, Sema’s performances often convey complex philosophical themes, reinterpreting literature and Buddhist narratives to address contemporary social issues in a theatrical style.
For over 20 years, Nimit has used art as a tool for social development, continuously studying, experimenting, and refining puppetry, as well as writing modern scripts. He established the foundation in 2004, showcasing the puppets in Thailand and abroad. The troupe has participated in numerous world puppet festivals, including the 12th World Puppet Festival in Prague, Czech Republic, and has won awards for its performances.
The festival, which started as a small annual event, has grown into a significant network, enabling Thailand to successfully host the event from 2014 to 2023.
The first Harmony World Puppet Festival in Bangkok in 2014 revealed to the Thai public that the country had over 60 puppet troupes. Although puppet troupes exist nationwide, many people had never seen or experienced their performances. That first event featured 165 troupes from Thailand and abroad performing across Rattanakosin Island in Bangkok, with all showings fully attended.
This year’s festival aims to foster the development of new models, including puppetry with robotics, animation, and puppet design, to broaden the scope of innovative puppet creations.
Over 10 international countries with 13 puppet troupes and 19 Thai puppet organisations from eight provinces are participating.
This year’s theme, “Puppet Maker”, provides a space for learning in science, art and culture, with a focus on global issues like wildlife extinction. Mahidol University’s College of Music, in collaboration with the foundation, will present an opera titled “The Story of the Long-Gone Animals”.
Additionally, puppet troupes from Australia, Turkey, Mexico, Indonesia, Laos, Myanmar, and Thailand will use puppet art to amplify nature’s voice on a global scale.
Key performances include the 360-degree Nang Yai shadow play by Wat Ban Don, featuring three styles: traditional flat-screen shadow play, LED screen with multi-technology editing, and a dome projection within a planetarium setting, combining traditional shadow play and space themes.
Other performances feature Maha Fluke Nang Talung shadow puppetry from Phetchaburi, Mor Lum Dek Thevada puppet from Maha Sarakam, and Nang Bak Tue Phet Isan.
Another highlight is Garuda Grabs Naga, performed by the Wayubutr Youth Troupe, featuring large puppets, including a Giant Naga Puppet, animated through contemporary techniques. This unique performance will show the puppeteers’ skilful manipulation, bringing the puppets to life.
International highlights include Australia’s experimental shadow puppetry, which has enjoyed success in Broadway theatres in New York and in Germany.
For more details, visit the Facebook pages Harmony Puppet Thailand and NSMThailand.