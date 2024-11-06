‘Harmony World Puppet Innovation Festival’ gets underway next week

In a move that will delight fans of puppet performances, the National Science Museum Thailand ( NSM ) is partnering with the Semathai Marionette Foundation and the Thailand branch of the Union Internationale de la Marionnette (Unima Thailand), in organising the 27th Harmony World Puppet Innovation Festival 2024.

An initiative driven by Nimit Pipitkul, a 2007 Silpathorn Award-winning puppeteer and founder of the Sema Marionette Troupe, the festival will take from November 13 to 17 at the National Science Museum in Khlong Ha, Khlong Luang District, Pathum Thani Province.

The troupe originally blended traditional folk art elements into its performances to make them more accessible. Over time, it evolved to feature a more contemporary style while retaining a distinctly Thai essence, with simple puppet designs made from affordable materials, enabling children to engage closely with the art form.