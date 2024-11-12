Bangkok\'s annual light and digital-art festival back for seventh year

For maps, visitors can pick up a brochure at registration points at Yodpiman River Walk and Rommaninat Park. A QR code on the brochure links to Google Maps for easy navigation, or they can scan another code to access the Awakening Web App, which provides information on local eateries and details of each \installation for an enhanced viewing experience.

Festival director Pongsiri Hetrakul said: “We believe that light and digital art not only revitalise historic districts but also spark inspiration within the community.

“This marks the seventh year of Awakening Bangkok and the second year it will be held in Phra Nakhon district. After an overwhelming response in 2023 across three main routes – Sanam Chai, Bamrung Muang and Feung Nakorn – the festival saw its highest attendance to date.”

This year, the route expands into Sam Yot with four interconnected paths, each representing one of four sub-themes: Sustainability, Prosperity, Inclusivity, and Positivity. The event will feature 36 installations by both Thai and international artists, including students from various universities.

A special highlight this year is a digital-art collaboration with Marimekko, a renowned Finnish fashion and lifestyle brand.

Thanapong Jirapanichkul, chief executive of Tanachira Retail Corporation Pcl, said: “Tanachira is honoured to be part of Awakening Bangkok 2024. This year is particularly meaningful as it celebrates the 60th anniversary of Marimekko’s iconic Unikko floral print. This vibrant floral pattern, which symbolises both the brand and deeply meaningful art, reflects the simplicity of nature, culture, and unique ways of life.

“To commemorate this occasion, Marimekko, in collaboration with Alternate Reality Studio, will project the Unikko design digitally on the façade of Museum Siam, a culturally significant building in Thailand. This is in line with other major global landmarks featuring Unikko, celebrating art and culture’s borderless connections.”

The festival is conveniently accessible by MRT (Sanam Chai and Sam Yot stations).

The festival is conveniently accessible by MRT (Sanam Chai and Sam Yot stations).



