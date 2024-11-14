Pichet Klunchun goes back to the future at new Bangkok venue

Infrastructure – specifically lack of rehearsal and performance space – remains a crucial problem for the development of Thailand’s performing arts. While the Culture Ministry has a plan to develop a large performing arts centre next to Thailand Cultural Centre, which currently has only one large and one medium-sized venue, it has remained a plan for the past six years. As a result, artists have been using galleries, cafes and all over the city to stage their works, while audiences make trips, no matter how difficult, to enjoy them.

One good piece of news is that performing arts is among three new targets for the government’s soft power campaign, and the president of its subcommittee is none other than the internationally acclaimed dancer and choreographer Pichet Klunchun. The John D Rockefeller III award laureate had more good news to share with The Nation.

“The family of Mom Ratchawong Chalermchatri Yukol [film and series subcommittee president] have turned their film studio at Asvin Pictures near Bangkok’s Bo Be Market into a new contemporary arts space for art exhibitions, performances, film screenings and other cultural activities.”

The city’s newest performing arts space will be opened by Pichet Klunchun Dance Company’s performance of “Tales of the Asvin City: Ngo and Rojana” this weekend.

“This Ram Sat Chatri dance is inspired by the Lakhon Nok performance in the 1969 Thai film ‘Lakhon Re’ (‘The Road Show’) produced by Asvin Pictures and directed by Prince Bhanubandhu Yugala,” Pichet explains.