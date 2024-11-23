\'Porsche Unseen Design Studies\' debuts this holiday season at Curvistan

The multihyphenate development is a collaborative effort between Stefan Bogner, creator of the internationally-acclaimed Curves magazine, and Chanond Ruangkritya, a visionary entrepreneur and the man behind the highly-anticipated Porsche Design Tower Bangkok to be constructed a stone’s throw away from Curvistan.

Now, as the year-end holiday season approaches, the two passionate Porsche fans unveil a brand-new, limited-time event and theme at the Curvistan Bangkok: “Porsche Unseen Design Studies”.

For 20 years, Michael Mauer has led Porsche's design vision as Vice President of Style Porsche at the Porsche Design Studio in Weissach. In doing so, he granted many a glimpse of the courageous, fascinating and surprising concept cars that have been created under his direction over almost two decades. Now, for the first time in Thailand, a collection of these “Unseen” projects is housed under one roof, making for a perfect design-themed excursion for any Porsche or automotive enthusiast.