Chiang Mai Design Week kicks off in December

Get ready to head up north and embrace the cool breeze at Chiang Mai Design Week 2024 (CMDW2024) in December in Chiang Mai, celebrating its 10th year, organised by the Creative Economy Agency (CEA).
This festival marks a significant step in enhancing local potential, where everyone comes together to blend skills, ideas, art, cultural capital, and wisdom into sustainable innovation for their home towns.
Not only does it help revitalise the local economy, but it also aims to improve the quality of life for local communities, promote social sustainability, provide opportunities for young people, and create positive environmental impacts. The event will take place in two main areas:
The Old City of Chiang Mai: Klang Wiang (Three Kings Monument – Lam Chang)
The Chang Moi-TCDC Chiang Mai Tha Pae area
Chiang Mai Design Week 2024 features more than 110 programmes, focusing on creative energy from everyone under the theme "Scaling Local: Creativity, Technology, and Sustainability – For Reviving Recovery”.
It invites you to explore the creative potential through collaboration, harnessing local knowledge and wisdom, and applying technology to create innovations that empower local people and bring their energy to the global stage.
The event includes exhibitions, performances, art installations, music, film screenings, talks, workshops, creative district development activities, a craft market (Pop Market), and much more. Attendees can wander through the city’s alleys and immerse themselves in the rich and diverse charm of Chiang Mai.
Chiang Mai Design Week 2024 (CMDW2024) presents three main concepts:
Creativity:
Encouraging everyone to reflect, explore, and find ways to integrate the essential resource of creativity with cultural wisdom, the aesthetics passed down through generations, and modern tools.
Technology:
Utilising technology and innovation to enhance and elevate regional resources, creating works that benefit a wider audience. Not only does this facilitate creativity and improve daily life, but it also helps tackle the challenges posed by current circumstances.
Sustainability:
A key goal of the festival is to encourage everyone to look for ways to collaborate and use creative processes as a vital tool for achieving economic, social, and environmental sustainability.
Chiang Mai Design Week 2024 (CMDW2024) presents three key concepts through six activity formats:
Showcase & Exhibition
Exhibitions and showcases addressing three main topics: business, creative industries, and social issues. The goal is to improve people's quality of life, offer solutions to community challenges that can be practically applied, and promote sustainability.
Talk & Workshop
Discussions and workshops featuring both veteran and new creatives. They will share knowledge and ideas on creating works in the modern era while maintaining their unique identities.
Event
Events catering to diverse interests, such as the Mango Art Festival 2024.
District
Creative district development activities, such as Urban Symphony and Lam Chang International Film.
Music & Performance
Live music and performances, including arts performances like LABB.Fest 2024, Chiang Mai Street Jazz Festival 2024, Chiang Mai HO, etc. These will feature artists from Thailand and abroad, including Taiwan, Japan, Hong Kong, Myanmar and South Korea.
Market & Promotion
Markets and promotions, including the Pop Market showcasing more than 140 selected craft brands. There will also be second-hand goods markets and local markets to support local entrepreneurs and businesses affected by the major floods in October.
Join in creating confidence that true sustainability comes from the potential of all of us by "Scaling Local" together at Chiang Mai Design Week 2024, from December 7-15.