Chiang Mai Design Week kicks off in December

Get ready to head up north and embrace the cool breeze at Chiang Mai Design Week 2024 (CMDW2024) in December in Chiang Mai, celebrating its 10th year, organised by the Creative Economy Agency (CEA).

This festival marks a significant step in enhancing local potential, where everyone comes together to blend skills, ideas, art, cultural capital, and wisdom into sustainable innovation for their home towns.

Not only does it help revitalise the local economy, but it also aims to improve the quality of life for local communities, promote social sustainability, provide opportunities for young people, and create positive environmental impacts. The event will take place in two main areas:

The Old City of Chiang Mai: Klang Wiang (Three Kings Monument – Lam Chang)

The Chang Moi-TCDC Chiang Mai Tha Pae area