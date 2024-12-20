Uncover Sisaket’s creative heart through music at vibrant festival

The Northeast province of Sisaket has solidified its reputation as a “Creative City of Music” with the third annual Sound of Sisaket Festival 2024 promising a dynamic blend of artistry and culture.
This year’s festival, themed “Sisaket Chic: Sisaket Go”, invites visitors to immerse themselves in the vibrant world of Isaan music and culture. From live performances to creative workshops, the event showcases Sisaket’s unique way of life, blending traditional sounds with innovative artistry.
Organised by the Creative Economy Agency (CEA) in collaboration with key partners, the festival highlights the province’s potential to become a globally recognised Creative City of Music, with five activities taking centre stage:
Music Program
Creative Talk
Creative Workshop
Showcase and Exhibition
Creative Market
These activities are anchored in three core principles, namely:
GO TOGETHER: A collaboration of all sectors working towards a shared goal.
GROOM & GROW: Promoting the city’s economic growth through music, film and creative industries
GOAL: Aiming to join the UNESCO Creative Cities Network as a city that is attractive for living, investing and visiting
Here are some not-to-miss events during this year’s festival:
“Listen Until the Heart Knows”
Held across four iconic locations in Sisaket, this exhibition delves deep into the musical heritage of the province, showcasing how Isaan indie music transcends cultural barriers. Visitors can explore soundscapes that blend tradition with innovation at locations like:
Sisaket Railway Station (Journey x Sound)
Santi Suk Hotel Rooftop (City x Living x Music)
TCDC Sisaket Back Garden (Wellness x Sound)
Bogie Train Yard (Ethinicity x Music)
The exhibition, organised by CEA in collaboration with Hear & Found, is open from 10am to 9pm.
“Sisaket Sound of Peace”
Immerse yourself in the serene melodies of Isaan music, capturing the peaceful essence of Sisaket under the theme “Candlelight: The Sound of Dharma, Sisaket’s Accent”. These evocative songs weave together beliefs in fate and destiny, Buddhist philosophy, symbolic communication and the architectural storytelling of the historic Mahaputtharam Temple (Wat Phra To).
Held in the hallowed grounds of the temple – built in 1785 by Sisaket’s second governor, Phra Phiset Phakdee (Tao Chom) – the event offers a spiritual journey through music. The temple, home to the sacred Luang Phor To statue, stands as a beacon of Sisaket’s cultural identity.
The event, organised by the Tourism Authority of Thailand, runs from 6pm to 9pm daily.
"The One Who Wants to Be Rich: The Musical"
This whimsical tale of a young man chasing his dreams to become a millionaire by winning the lottery blends humour, charm and music in a performance by Thai Ban Studio & Seng Music.
The musical will be performed on December 21 from 8.30pm to 9pm at the Mahaputtharam Temple.
“Sound Kug Kug”
Local and indie artists take the stage on the rooftop of the historic Santi Suk Hotel, which dates back to 1965. The event offers a fresh fusion of contemporary and traditional sounds under the stars.
Performances will be held on:
December 20: 8pm to 11pm
December 21: 5pm to 11pm
Music Studio Showcase
Sisaket is home to over 25 music studios, which collectively boast more than 7 billion online views. The province also features more than 30 music schools as well as shops selling and repairing musical instruments, creating a vibrant Music Creative Community that brings together musicians through the Tumhome Sisaket Club and the Sisaket Chamber of Commerce
Enjoy a showcase of emerging artists and creators from Sisaket and its surrounding areas. This event provides a platform for exchanging ideas and fostering development, building on the legacy of the province’s iconic veteran musicians.
The event is being held on the third and fourth floors of the Santi Suk Hotel.
Ancient Khmer Jub Pei Music by Jum Sangchan
Experience the rare and soulful sounds of Jumriang, a fading art from from Southern Isaan, performed by the 76-year-old music master Jum Sangchan.
The event will be held at Wat Mahaphuttaram on December 22 from 5pm to 6pm.
Thailand World Music Championships 2024 – The Royal Cup Military Band Competition
Organised by the Sisaket Sports Association, this event brings together 97 teams from 10 countries, including Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea, Poland, Venezuela, South Africa and the Philippines. The teams will compete in six categories for the Royal Cup.
The event will run until December 21 and is being held at six locations, namely Sisaket Rajabhat University Cultural Center, Koa Klang Nam Island, Veesamaai Building, Kudwai Public Park, Khu Khan Road, and the National Sports Stadium.
True Sound of Sisaket
Join the enthralling celebration from now until December 22 at the Mae Sri Roundabout. Here you can celebrate the heart and soul of Isaan music and witness how creativity transforms a city into a global cultural hub.