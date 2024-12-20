Uncover Sisaket’s creative heart through music at vibrant festival

“Sisaket Sound of Peace”

Immerse yourself in the serene melodies of Isaan music, capturing the peaceful essence of Sisaket under the theme “Candlelight: The Sound of Dharma, Sisaket’s Accent”. These evocative songs weave together beliefs in fate and destiny, Buddhist philosophy, symbolic communication and the architectural storytelling of the historic Mahaputtharam Temple (Wat Phra To).

Held in the hallowed grounds of the temple – built in 1785 by Sisaket’s second governor, Phra Phiset Phakdee (Tao Chom) – the event offers a spiritual journey through music. The temple, home to the sacred Luang Phor To statue, stands as a beacon of Sisaket’s cultural identity.



The event, organised by the Tourism Authority of Thailand, runs from 6pm to 9pm daily.

"The One Who Wants to Be Rich: The Musical"

This whimsical tale of a young man chasing his dreams to become a millionaire by winning the lottery blends humour, charm and music in a performance by Thai Ban Studio & Seng Music.

The musical will be performed on December 21 from 8.30pm to 9pm at the Mahaputtharam Temple.

“Sound Kug Kug”

Local and indie artists take the stage on the rooftop of the historic Santi Suk Hotel, which dates back to 1965. The event offers a fresh fusion of contemporary and traditional sounds under the stars.

Performances will be held on:

December 20: 8pm to 11pm

December 21: 5pm to 11pm

Music Studio Showcase

Sisaket is home to over 25 music studios, which collectively boast more than 7 billion online views. The province also features more than 30 music schools as well as shops selling and repairing musical instruments, creating a vibrant Music Creative Community that brings together musicians through the Tumhome Sisaket Club and the Sisaket Chamber of Commerce

Enjoy a showcase of emerging artists and creators from Sisaket and its surrounding areas. This event provides a platform for exchanging ideas and fostering development, building on the legacy of the province’s iconic veteran musicians.

The event is being held on the third and fourth floors of the Santi Suk Hotel.

Ancient Khmer Jub Pei Music by Jum Sangchan

Experience the rare and soulful sounds of Jumriang, a fading art from from Southern Isaan, performed by the 76-year-old music master Jum Sangchan.

The event will be held at Wat Mahaphuttaram on December 22 from 5pm to 6pm.

Thailand World Music Championships 2024 – The Royal Cup Military Band Competition

Organised by the Sisaket Sports Association, this event brings together 97 teams from 10 countries, including Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea, Poland, Venezuela, South Africa and the Philippines. The teams will compete in six categories for the Royal Cup.

The event will run until December 21 and is being held at six locations, namely Sisaket Rajabhat University Cultural Center, Koa Klang Nam Island, Veesamaai Building, Kudwai Public Park, Khu Khan Road, and the National Sports Stadium.

True Sound of Sisaket

Join the enthralling celebration from now until December 22 at the Mae Sri Roundabout. Here you can celebrate the heart and soul of Isaan music and witness how creativity transforms a city into a global cultural hub.