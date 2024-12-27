Public invited for special chanting ceremony on New Year’s eve

The Ministry of Culture has invited the public to join the "New Year's Eve Chanting" ceremony to receive blessings and welcome the New Year.
The Ministry of Culture, through the Department of Religious Affairs, in collaboration with public and private sector organisations, is organising the "New Year’s Eve Chanting Ceremony".
The event will take place from December 31, 2024, to January 1, 2025. This ceremony is dedicated to the royal merit of Thailand’s past monarchs and His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn, commemorating the auspicious occasion of his 72nd birthday on July 28, 2024.
The event aims to uphold Buddhist traditions, promote the application of Buddhist teachings in daily life, and encourage participants to abstain from harmful activities during the New Year festivities.
Sudawan Wangsupakitkosol, Minister of Culture, said that the ministry has received the royal blessing of the Supreme Patriarch of Thailand, who provided the sacred flame for lighting the auspicious candles for the chanting ceremony.
"Additionally, the Supreme Patriarch graciously granted the use of his initials to be imprinted on matchbox covers, which will be distributed by provincial cultural offices nationwide. These matchboxes will be used to light the auspicious candles during the ceremony and offered to participants as a symbol of blessings for the New Year," the minister added.
In Bangkok , the central events will take place on December 31, 2024, at Sanam Luang , Wat Arun and Wat Pho
A live broadcast of the New Year’s Eve chanting ceremonies from regional and international locations will be aired via television and other media platforms.
The Department of Religious Affairs has also prepared prayer books to be distributed to participants attending the ceremony.
Participants can pay homage to the Buddha’s relics (Sacred Tooth Relic) enshrined in the pavilion at Sanam Luang from December 4, 2024, to February 14, 2025.
The Department has requested cooperation from religious organidations to encourage places of worship under their jurisdiction to host New Year activities according to their respective religious practices. Christian churches will hold Thanksgiving services, Hindu-Brahmin temples will organise prayer ceremonies, and Sikh Gurdwaras will conduct Ardas prayer ceremonies to welcome the New Year.
On the morning of January 1, 2025, a nationwide alms-giving ceremony will take place for Buddhist devotees to usher in blessings for the New Year.
In the provinces, all 76 regional offices will host New Year’s Eve chanting events and New Year alms-giving ceremonies. Additionally, 17 provincial cultural offices along Thailand’s borders with ASEAN nations will coordinate cross-border activities.