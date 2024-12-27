Public invited for special chanting ceremony on New Year’s eve

The Ministry of Culture has invited the public to join the "New Year's Eve Chanting" ceremony to receive blessings and welcome the New Year.

The Ministry of Culture, through the Department of Religious Affairs, in collaboration with public and private sector organisations, is organising the "New Year’s Eve Chanting Ceremony".

The event will take place from December 31, 2024, to January 1, 2025. This ceremony is dedicated to the royal merit of Thailand’s past monarchs and His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn, commemorating the auspicious occasion of his 72nd birthday on July 28, 2024.

The event aims to uphold Buddhist traditions, promote the application of Buddhist teachings in daily life, and encourage participants to abstain from harmful activities during the New Year festivities.