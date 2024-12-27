Amour Éternel: Princess Sirivannavari’s ode to love and legacy

In collaboration with Thailand’s top fine jewellery brand, Beauty Gems, Princess Sirivannavari introduced more than 60 haute jewellery pieces, continuing the narrative of love and legacy from her 2023 Heirloom of Elegance collection.

Craftsmanship and Royal vision

Sharing insights into her creative process, Her Royal Highness said: “Each piece is distinctive, timeless, and highlights intricate details and techniques that showcase the expertise of Thai jewellers – skills that are increasingly rare. These include gemstone carving, faceted cutting, and bezel setting, all tailored to meet the demands of each design.

“The use of rare gemstones and flawless diamonds enhances their versatility, allowing them to be worn on various occasions. These creations are designed to be cherished, destined to become treasured heirlooms passed down through generations as a legacy of love."

Themes of Amour Éternel

The collection revolves around two themes: