Amour Éternel: Princess Sirivannavari’s ode to love and legacy

Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya, who is behind the SIRIVANNAVARI brand, unveiled her fourth exclusive haute jewellery collection, Amour Éternel, at Bang Pa-In Palace in Ayutthaya on December 13.
This exquisite collection embodies a story of love, blending the Princess’s artistic vision with her deep appreciation for craftsmanship. Inspired by the beauty of nature, traditional Thai flowers and iconic SIRIVANNAVARI symbols, this collection bridges the worlds of fine jewellery and haute couture.
In collaboration with Thailand’s top fine jewellery brand, Beauty Gems, Princess Sirivannavari introduced more than 60 haute jewellery pieces, continuing the narrative of love and legacy from her 2023 Heirloom of Elegance collection.
Craftsmanship and Royal vision
Sharing insights into her creative process, Her Royal Highness said: “Each piece is distinctive, timeless, and highlights intricate details and techniques that showcase the expertise of Thai jewellers – skills that are increasingly rare. These include gemstone carving, faceted cutting, and bezel setting, all tailored to meet the demands of each design.
“The use of rare gemstones and flawless diamonds enhances their versatility, allowing them to be worn on various occasions. These creations are designed to be cherished, destined to become treasured heirlooms passed down through generations as a legacy of love."
Themes of Amour Éternel
The collection revolves around two themes:
Love for Nature
Floral motifs, including traditional Thai blossoms and animals in the Princess’s serene personal garden, are prominently featured, while celestial elements like stars and crescent moons add a romantic touch.
SIRIVANNAVARI’s symbols
Signature elements, like horseshoes and other equestrian symbols reflecting Her Royal Highness’s passion for horseriding, are intricately woven into the designs. The S signature logo – a monogram of the Princess’s initials – adds a personal connection.
Redefining Luxury
The Amour Éternel collection is meticulously crafted to ensure each piece fits the wearer seamlessly and comfortably. Lightweight yet elegant, the jewellery moves fluidly with the wearer, reflecting haute couture precision. Vibrant gemstones, expertly faceted and arranged, offer a contemporary redefinition of luxury with unparalleled versatility.
Insights from the partner
Suriyon Sriaroonthayakul, managing director of Beauty Gems, said: “Thailand’s gems and jewellery industry contributes significantly to the economy. Our collaboration with SIRIVANNAVARI reinforces our commitment to elevating Thai craftsmanship to international standards.”