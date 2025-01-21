Two Commemorative Archways to honour His Majesty’s birthday

"Mo Mi Junction marks the dragon's legs, with the five-way intersection symbolising the five claws of the dragon, a symbol exclusively associated with emperors. Meanwhile, the dragon's head is located at Damrong Sathit Bridge," she explained.

When this concept was presented to His Majesty the King, he graciously bestowed auspicious names for the archways:

"Vajirasathit 72 Phansa" for the archway at Damrong Sathit Bridge, symbolising His Majesty’s enduring longevity as he celebrates his 72nd birthday.

"Vajirathamrong 72 Phansa" for the archway at Mo Mi Junction (the dragon's tail), representing the nation's heartfelt tribute to His Majesty on this auspicious occasion.

The "Vajirasathit 72 Phansa" archway has a width of 16 metres between its two pillars, while the "Vajirathamrong 72 Phansa" archway measures 14 metres in width. Both archways stand at a height of 23 metres, making them the largest Chinese-style archways in the world. The largest archways ever constructed in China have only measured between 8 and 10 metres in width.

Sethaphong Chongsoongun, vice-chairman of the Sub-Committee for the Construction of the 72nd Anniversary Commemorative Archways, explained: "The architecture of the archways is in the style of Northern Chinese art from the Ming and Qing dynasties. This design was traditionally used for royal palaces and government buildings, not for shrines or residential homes."

At the centre of the upper roof is the emblem commemorating His Majesty the King's auspicious ceremony for the 6th cycle birthday on July 28, 2024, The emblem is placed between a pair of dragons, facing towards the emblem.

While the news about the building of the Commemorative Arches spread, the People's Republic of China, through the Chinese Embassy in Thailand, expressed a desire to participate in this significant event.

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of Thai-Chinese diplomatic relations in 2025, China contributed a set of exquisite marble sculptures, including two pairs of elephants, two pairs of lions, and four pairs of drums, all carved from Han Baihui or white jade marble. These sculptures were placed at the base of the two pillars of the commemorative arch.

Nattika said, "The white jade marble used for these sculptures weighs more than 60 tons, and its value is immeasurable because it is marble that China previously reserved for royal court works only. It is also understood that currently, it is prohibited to export this marble, making this a highly precious gift from the Chinese government."

The set of white jade marble sculptures was crafted by the president of the China Sculpture Association, a master carver from Zhaoyang county, Hebei province. Zhaoyang is renowned as the birthplace of China's carving tradition. The carving process took four months, after which the sculptures were carefully shipped to Thailand.

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Her Majesty Queen Suthida will preside over the opening of both archways on Saturday, January 25, at 5pm.

