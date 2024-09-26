Social media power: How pygmy hippo Moo Deng became a global sensation

Moo Deng plays around like a typical young one. The caretaker needs to allow her to play without scolding or punishing her for things that could be dangerous, like destroying plants. There has to be a way to protect the plants from being damaged. Since pygmy hippos are strong animals, they will continue to play and may end up with injuries they cause themselves.

All roads lead to Khao Kheow Open Zoo

“The number of tourists visiting the zoo has increased dramatically. On regular weekdays, attendance has risen from a few hundred to 4,000–5,000, and on weekends, it has doubled from 5,000 to over 10,000,” he says.

“Just in September 2024, even before the month ends, we have already welcomed over 100,000 visitors. I believe that even when Moo Deng grows up, people will still come to see her, but they won’t crowd in the same way; instead, they will rotate visits like they did with the previous hippo, Moo Toon, who is Moo Deng’s older brother.”

“Caring for animals is not particularly challenging for a zookeeper, but it becomes difficult when they are sick and need to be moved, especially hippos, which are large and heavy. The largest can weigh about 2,000 kilograms,” said Atthapon.

The happiness of an animal caretaker is reflected in the happiness of the visitors. Caring for them feels like a mission to bring joy to many people. Fans should understand that the caretakers are neither cruel nor teasing her; Moo Deng plays by herself, splashes in the water, and bumps into trees more vigorously than Atthapon handles her. There’s no need to worry about her getting hurt, he says.

Another perspective is that while animals should ideally be in their natural habitats, zoos sometimes serve as vital conservation centres to prevent the extinction of species. Some animals no longer exist in the wild, making zoos necessary for conservation and breeding efforts to eventually reintroduce them to nature.