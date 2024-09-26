Social media power: How pygmy hippo Moo Deng became a global sensation

The famous female pygmy hippo Moo Deng was born on July 10, 2024. Although her older brother was just as adorable, he did not attain the same level of fame as his younger sibling. So, how did Moo Deng become so famous?
It all started with Atthapon Nundee, a 31-year-old zookeeper.
He believes that the primary quality for someone working in a zoo is a love for animals and strong observational skills, allowing them to notice any abnormalities and provide timely care.
“In the morning, I clean and sweep up fallen leaves. Naturally, hippos tend to defecate in the water, so we have to change the water, feed them, and observe their eating behaviour. I watch the mother eat and play a little with Moo Deng, then let her sleep for a while. In the afternoon, I come back to feed them again,” Atthapon said.
Atthapon takes care of various animals; some are fierce, some are docile, and some can be unexpectedly aggressive. There are methods to help these animals feel comfortable. Even some pygmy hippos can be fierce.
Today he spent about 20 minutes cleaning the pool, changing the water, and providing food to the mother of little Moo Deng. He spent another 10 minutes watching her eat because if he doesn’t keep an eye on her, the monkeys will steal all the food. The morning meal consists of fruits and vegetables, while the evening meal is grass. Occasionally catching them is part of familiarisation.
Moo Deng’s mother is familiar with him, so she doesn’t exhibit protective behaviour towards her calf.
All baby hippos are cute, but why has “Moo Deng” become such a sensation?
Atthapon believes it’s due to Moo Deng’s adorable nature, combined with the current social media boom. Tourists love taking photos and videos and posting them on TikTok, allowing many people to see the cuteness of this little hippo, which has gone viral and reached audiences abroad.
“I started making videos just for fun. Tourists would walk by when they saw her sleeping, but I spent the whole day with her, observing her behaviours like walking, running, and playing. So, I recorded videos when she was being adorable. Now, it has turned into another job to make videos, but my main job is still taking care of the animals. When I have free time, I post clips. I post a lot because people send me a lot of clips,” said Atthapon.
Moo Deng plays around like a typical young one. The caretaker needs to allow her to play without scolding or punishing her for things that could be dangerous, like destroying plants. There has to be a way to protect the plants from being damaged. Since pygmy hippos are strong animals, they will continue to play and may end up with injuries they cause themselves.
All roads lead to Khao Kheow Open Zoo
“The number of tourists visiting the zoo has increased dramatically. On regular weekdays, attendance has risen from a few hundred to 4,000–5,000, and on weekends, it has doubled from 5,000 to over 10,000,” he says.
“Just in September 2024, even before the month ends, we have already welcomed over 100,000 visitors. I believe that even when Moo Deng grows up, people will still come to see her, but they won’t crowd in the same way; instead, they will rotate visits like they did with the previous hippo, Moo Toon, who is Moo Deng’s older brother.”
“Caring for animals is not particularly challenging for a zookeeper, but it becomes difficult when they are sick and need to be moved, especially hippos, which are large and heavy. The largest can weigh about 2,000 kilograms,” said Atthapon.
The happiness of an animal caretaker is reflected in the happiness of the visitors. Caring for them feels like a mission to bring joy to many people. Fans should understand that the caretakers are neither cruel nor teasing her; Moo Deng plays by herself, splashes in the water, and bumps into trees more vigorously than Atthapon handles her. There’s no need to worry about her getting hurt, he says.
Another perspective is that while animals should ideally be in their natural habitats, zoos sometimes serve as vital conservation centres to prevent the extinction of species. Some animals no longer exist in the wild, making zoos necessary for conservation and breeding efforts to eventually reintroduce them to nature.