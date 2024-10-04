Thailand picks ‘Lan Ma’ as its entry for Oscars in foreign films category

"How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies" ( Lan Ma ) will be Thailand's official entry for the 97th Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category, the National Federation of Thai Film Associations said on Friday.

The decision was made by a selection committee comprising experts from Thailand's film industry, including producers, directors, cinema operators, film distributors, and members of the media.

To be eligible for nomination in this category, a film should have been produced outside the US, with a runtime of over 40 minutes, and should have been screened in commercial cinemas for at least seven consecutive days.