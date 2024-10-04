Thailand picks ‘Lan Ma’ as its entry for Oscars in foreign films category

"How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies" ( Lan Ma ) will be Thailand's official entry for the 97th Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category, the National Federation of Thai Film Associations said on Friday.
The decision was made by a selection committee comprising experts from Thailand's film industry, including producers, directors, cinema operators, film distributors, and members of the media.
To be eligible for nomination in this category, a film should have been produced outside the US, with a runtime of over 40 minutes, and should have been screened in commercial cinemas for at least seven consecutive days.
The film must also feature primarily non-English dialogue (over 50%), with both animated films and documentaries being eligible. The film must have premiered between November 1, 2023, and September 30, 2024.
This year, a total of 49 Thai films were submitted for consideration. After thorough deliberation, the committee selected "How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies" as the country's representative. The film was praised for its quality and deeply touching storyline, resonating not only with Thai audiences but also creating a global impact, making it a strong contender on the international stage.
The film premiered on April 4, and quickly became the most pre-booked Thai movie of the year. It grossed 21 million baht on its first day and amassed a total of 339 million baht nationwide over a 140-day screening period, making it the 11th highest-grossing Thai film in history.
"How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies" also achieved significant success internationally, starting in Indonesia, where it became the highest-grossing Thai film of all time. It went on to break records as the highest-grossing Asian film ever in Indonesia. In Malaysia, it set the record for the highest-grossing Thai film within just 10 days of its release. In Singapore, it became the highest-grossing Thai film of all time within 11 days of its premiere. In Vietnam, it broke the record for the highest-grossing Thai film on its opening weekend, and within 30 days, it became the highest-grossing Thai film in Vietnam's history.
"How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies" has grossed over $34 million worldwide. The film has received critical acclaim for its direction, screenplay, acting, music, and emotional depth.
The story is inspired by real-life events of a Thai family, featuring a character who decides to quit his regular job to return home and live with his grandmother. On the surface, he appears to be caring for her in her old age, but he actually has a hidden agenda.