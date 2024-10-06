‘Korat Walking Street’ event held to promote tourism

Former deputy prime minister Suwat Liptapanlop presided over the opening ceremony of the "Korat Walking Street: Vegetarian Festival, Luxury Cars, and Music" event held at the Thao Suranari Monument in Nakhon Ratchasima province on Saturday.
The event was attended by local officials, politicians, Korat residents, tourists, and a caravan of 45 luxury cars.
Suwat said Nakhon Ratchasima province has been organising continuous activities, particularly traditional festivals, which have contributed to boosting the economy in line with the government's tourism promotion policies, especially through soft power.
He encouraged all provinces and communities to highlight their unique Thai traditions, cultures and lifestyles to attract both domestic and international tourists, as tourism plays a vital role in the country's economy.
Aside from showcasing Korat’s soft power, Suwat noted that the event also featured what he calls "hard power", embodied by the sound, speed, and power of supercars. This is the first time soft power and hard power have been combined in a single event, demonstrating that tradition and technology can co-exist, he said.
"Today, the Street King group has brought high-performance cars, some with 500 to 600 horsepower, with each car being exceptionally beautiful. The value of each car ranges from 10 million to 45 million baht," Suwat said.
“We have 45 cars on display today, with a total value of over 1 billion baht, allowing the people of Korat to enjoy these stunning vehicles."
He added that the luxury-car display by Street King could help stimulate the economy and provide knowledge about vehicle performance and the automotive industry. It can inspire children to learn more about automotive technology, which has advanced significantly in recent years.