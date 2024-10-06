‘Korat Walking Street’ event held to promote tourism

Former deputy prime minister Suwat Liptapanlop presided over the opening ceremony of the "Korat Walking Street: Vegetarian Festival, Luxury Cars, and Music" event held at the Thao Suranari Monument in Nakhon Ratchasima province on Saturday.

The event was attended by local officials, politicians, Korat residents, tourists, and a caravan of 45 luxury cars.

Suwat said Nakhon Ratchasima province has been organising continuous activities, particularly traditional festivals, which have contributed to boosting the economy in line with the government's tourism promotion policies, especially through soft power.