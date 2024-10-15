Two Thai films cross 300-million-baht mark in 2024

In 2024, Thai cinema experienced another golden year, with two films crossing the 300-million-baht mark at the national box office, competing for the title of top-grossing Thai film of the year. These films were “How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies” (Lan Ma) from GDH and “Death Whisperer 2” (Tee Yod 2), a collaboration between M Studio and Channel 3.
In an exciting announcement, M Studio revealed on Monday afternoon that “Death Whisperer 2” had officially become the highest-grossing Thai film of 2024, earning 350 million baht nationwide after just four and a half days in theatres.
Previously, “How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies” held the top spot with 337 million baht at the box office.
In addition to claiming the title of highest-grossing Thai film of 2024, “Death Whisperer 2” set several new records:
Highest-grossing opening weekend in Bangkok and its metropolitan area for this year, with an opening revenue of 104.97 million baht.
Highest-grossing opening weekend in Bangkok and its metropolitan area in the past three years.
Fastest Thai film to reach 200 million baht nationwide, doing so in just three days.
Fastest Thai film to gross 100 million baht nationwide, achieving it in less than two days (just 36 hours).
Highest-grossing opening day in Bangkok, its surrounding areas, and Chiang Mai this year, with 24.87 million baht.
“Death Whisperer 2” is a supernatural action-horror film that viewers have praised as "a horror film more intense than an action movie". Directed by Taweewat Wanta, the film stars Nadech Kugimiya, Denise Jelilcha Kappun, and Kajbundit Jaidee.
The story in the film takes place three years after the events of the first instalment and follows the aftermath of the death of “Yam”, the second daughter of the family. Despite his family's pleas for him to stop seeking revenge on the ghost in black, “Yak” continues his hunt, fearing the ghost will return to harm his remaining family members.
One unique feature of “Death Whisperer 2” is its special aspect ratio, filmed for IMAX, delivering a fully immersive horror experience. The sound design, mixed in a 12-channel surround system, adds even more intensity, elevating the Thai film industry to a new level.