Two Thai films cross 300-million-baht mark in 2024

Previously, “How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies” held the top spot with 337 million baht at the box office.

In addition to claiming the title of highest-grossing Thai film of 2024, “Death Whisperer 2” set several new records:

Highest-grossing opening weekend in Bangkok and its metropolitan area for this year, with an opening revenue of 104.97 million baht.

Highest-grossing opening weekend in Bangkok and its metropolitan area in the past three years.

Fastest Thai film to reach 200 million baht nationwide, doing so in just three days.

Fastest Thai film to gross 100 million baht nationwide, achieving it in less than two days (just 36 hours).

Highest-grossing opening day in Bangkok, its surrounding areas, and Chiang Mai this year, with 24.87 million baht.