Central shopping centres featuring region-inspired Christmas trees

Central shopping centres are hosting grand year-end mega-events. These include 40 uniquely designed Christmas trees across regions in Thailand aiming to attract both Thai shoppers and international tourists. The initiative seeks to position Thailand as a world-class destination for global festivities.

At CentralWorld, the highlight is a 40-metre Art Toy-themed Christmas tree, the tallest in Southeast Asia. This collaboration features 11 artists who have created 23 unique characters, with 56 art toys displayed throughout the mall in a special Xmas Edition theme.

Additionally, a Merry Ville village with 12 zones brings the festive charm of a European Christmas market, running from now until January 5, 2025.

Meanwhile, 39 Central shopping centres nationwide are transforming into Christmas wonderlands, creating “Santa Village Theme Park Experiences” with immersive Christmas trees and installation art.