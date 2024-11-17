Central shopping centres featuring region-inspired Christmas trees

Central shopping centres are hosting grand year-end mega-events. These include 40 uniquely designed Christmas trees across regions in Thailand aiming to attract both Thai shoppers and international tourists. The initiative seeks to position Thailand as a world-class destination for global festivities.
At CentralWorld, the highlight is a 40-metre Art Toy-themed Christmas tree, the tallest in Southeast Asia. This collaboration features 11 artists who have created 23 unique characters, with 56 art toys displayed throughout the mall in a special Xmas Edition theme.
Additionally, a Merry Ville village with 12 zones brings the festive charm of a European Christmas market, running from now until January 5, 2025.
Meanwhile, 39 Central shopping centres nationwide are transforming into Christmas wonderlands, creating “Santa Village Theme Park Experiences” with immersive Christmas trees and installation art.
Eleven locations are combining Thai and Western cultural elements to highlight local craftsmanship and traditions.
Central Chiang Mai presents “Lanna Art of Happiness”, the city’s first and only Christmas tree inspired by Lanna artistry.
The 15-metre tree is adorned with 500 Chiang Mai umbrellas, a local handicraft, and decorated with “Ta Laeo”, intricately woven bamboo works emblematic of Lanna heritage.
Central Mahachai showcases a “Salt Christmas Tree". This unique tree is crafted from sea salt, reflecting the local identity and salt-farming traditions of Samut Sakhon, one of Thailand's largest salt-producing regions.
Central Chanthaburi presents “Happiness Shines In The City of Gems”, inspired by the vibrant colours of gemstones. The highlight is the “Charm of Chanthaburi Christmas Tree”, adorned with precious gems symbolising the province’s global reputation. At the tree's pinnacle is a star embellished with these gems, complemented by “Chanthabun Mats”, a hallmark of local craftsmanship.
Central Korat features the “Dan Kwian Clay Christmas Tree”, standing 5 metres tall with the theme “Korat Dan Kwian: The Pride of Korat”. This masterpiece is crafted by Mit Nakhon Din, a renowned Dan Kwian artisan, showcasing the intricate beauty and unique identity of Dan Kwian clay, a source of pride for the descendants of Thao Suranari.
Central Phuket unveils the “Peranakan Christmas Tree”, a 15-metre tree celebrating year-end festivities with the theme “The Pride of Phuket Thailand”. Inspired by Peranakan cultural patterns, the tree incorporates motifs of a swan (symbolising prosperity), peonies (wealth and nobility), swallows (bright futures), and butterflies (love and connection). The tree is crowned with “Hua Guan”, a traditional bridal headpiece in Peranakan weddings.
Central Hat Yai presents the “Phetra Chonlalai Christmas Tree”, inspired by the designs and vibrant colours of Kolae boats, representing the southern lifestyle deeply intertwined with waterways. The decorations narrate the cultural stories of these iconic boats, symbolising the “jewels of the water”.
Additional highlights include unique Christmas trees at other Central locations:
Central Chiang Rai: “Mist of Panwa Christmas Tree”, showcasing Lanna charm and nine varieties of winter blooms.
Central Khon Kaen: “Mudmee Silk Christmas Tree”, inspired by the world-famous handwoven Mudmee silk.
Central Westgate: “Nonthaburi Wonders Christmas Tree”, featuring local crafts like pottery and chequered cloth.
Central Nakhon Si Thammarat: “Mantra Metropolitan Christmas Tree”, celebrating the cultural artistry of “Nora Headdress”.
Central Samui: “The Tree of Life Christmas Tree”, embodying sustainability with natural materials such as coconuts, bamboo, and coconut leaves.
This grand year-end event is part of the “The World’s Great Celebration 2025” campaign, a collaboration among Central Pattana, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), and leading public- and private-sector partners.
Running from November 1, 2024, to January 5, 2025, the festivities span 60 days, starting with the “Light Up Christmas Tree Celebration” at 21 Central shopping centres nationwide.