What to expect in K-pop in 2025?

From the return of BTS and Blackpink to the debuts of new groups from major agencies — SM Entertainment, YG Entertainment and JYP Entertainment — the 2025 K-pop scene is brimming with excitement and anticipation. Industry insiders predict that world tours by leading K-pop acts will further boost the music market’s global presence this year.

However, the industry also faces mounting pressure to address long-standing issues, such as the treatment of young trainees and idols’ increasing calls for better working conditions — challenges that market observers believe will require significant time and effort to resolve.

The return of BTS, with all seven members completing their military service by the end of June, is poised to be this year’s most significant event. While Hybe has not yet revealed plans for the group’s music or album releases in the second half of the year, music critic Lim Hee-yun expects the group to prepare events for its global fan base, which has eagerly awaited the band’s comeback for nearly two years.

“It’s unlikely that BTS will release a new song or EP immediately after reuniting in the second half (of the year), but it will undoubtedly organize events to reconnect with fans,” Lim said Thursday. “A key issue, however, is how Hybe plans to handle member Suga, who was involved in a drunk-driving incident last year.”