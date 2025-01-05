Exhibition showcases story of ‘The Little Prince’

"The Little Prince" is a beautiful tale about life, love and friendship by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, a French writer and aviator. Originally published in 1943, this work has become a timeless global classic, transcending eras and cultures, with more than 800 million copies sold worldwide and translated into more than 600 languages. As a result, it is considered one of the most sparkling pieces of literature for young readers.

The exhibition "The Little Prince Universe – An Immersive Journey" is being presented in full virtual (immersive) form to create an experience that will inspire and awaken the inner child in everyone. It invites all to view the world through a beautiful lens, as Antoine de Saint-Exupéry once said: "All grown-ups were once children ... but only a few of them remember it."

This important experience is one that “Little Prince” lovers, superfans, and tourists from around the world should not miss. Created by Mad Motion Studio, the exhibition promises beauty, fun, inspiration, and unforgettable impressions for both children and adults.