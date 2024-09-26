Banthat Thong: Bangkok\'s new street food paradise

Banthat Thong, Bangkok's new trending landmark, has transformed from a neighbourhood known for clothing, sports equipment and car accessories into a street food hub, earning the nickname Yaowarat (Chinatown) 2.

The area now bustles with popular food stalls, offering a variety of savoury and sweet treats.

After the Covid-19 pandemic, Banthat Thong benefited from Chinatown's overcrowding and a revamp by the Chulalongkorn University Property Management Office, which filled the neighbourhood with food options. As a result, tourists are now flocking to this vibrant street to sample its delicious fare.

Thienprasit Chaiyapatranun, president of the Thai Hotels Association, said Banthat Thong has been popular with tourists for the past two to three years and the trend is still going strong. From a tourism and hotel business perspective, the area has great potential for further development. It is now recognised as a vibrant, youthful neighbourhood and a gathering spot for the younger generation, with a wide range of food offerings, including Thai, Chinese, Japanese, and more. This sets it apart from Yaowarat, which has a distinct charm as Bangkok's Chinatown.