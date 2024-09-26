Banthat Thong: Bangkok\'s new street food paradise

Banthat Thong, Bangkok's new trending landmark, has transformed from a neighbourhood known for clothing, sports equipment and car accessories into a street food hub, earning the nickname Yaowarat (Chinatown) 2.
The area now bustles with popular food stalls, offering a variety of savoury and sweet treats.
After the Covid-19 pandemic, Banthat Thong benefited from Chinatown's overcrowding and a revamp by the Chulalongkorn University Property Management Office, which filled the neighbourhood with food options. As a result, tourists are now flocking to this vibrant street to sample its delicious fare.
Thienprasit Chaiyapatranun, president of the Thai Hotels Association, said Banthat Thong has been popular with tourists for the past two to three years and the trend is still going strong. From a tourism and hotel business perspective, the area has great potential for further development. It is now recognised as a vibrant, youthful neighbourhood and a gathering spot for the younger generation, with a wide range of food offerings, including Thai, Chinese, Japanese, and more. This sets it apart from Yaowarat, which has a distinct charm as Bangkok's Chinatown.
"Hotels near Banthat Thong, Sam Yan, and Pathumwan will benefit from the lively atmosphere of this landmark, which attracts tourists from all markets, not just China. This also helps ease congestion in Yaowarat, as the same group of tourists tends to enjoy food in both areas."
However, Banthat Thong still faces transport challenges, requiring a considerable walk from the National Stadium BTS Station or Sam Yan MRT Station. Authorities should now consider how to improve the area's accessibility. In contrast, Yaowarat enjoys the convenience of the Wat Mangkon MRT Station, which provides easy access.
Car-free boost
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is considering whether Banthat Thong should be expanded from a food haven to incorporate a shopping hub as well. Last weekend, the BMA organised a "Bangkok Car Free 2024" event in Banthat Thong, reducing traffic lanes for cars and expanding pedestrian spaces to accommodate the growing number of tourists.
The results of this experiment will be discussed with various stakeholders, including local residents, business owners, and tourists, to decide whether Banthat Thong could become a weekend pedestrian street like Ginza in Japan, where the main road is closed on Saturdays and Sundays to allow for safe and convenient shopping.
Boost in Twin Towers occupancy
Charin Tanchareon, general manager of The Twin Towers Hotel Bangkok, which has been operating for 30 years, confirmed the growing popularity of Banthat Thong has attracted more tourists to the area, increasing room sales for the hotel. Chinese tourists make up the largest share, accounting for 50% of guests.
"Most tourists visiting Banthat Thong are Thai and Chinese. The Chinese market includes both tour groups and independent travellers, particularly the younger generation, who are drawn to destinations trending on social media. Chinese tourists have promoted Banthat Thong so extensively that they are more familiar with the area than Thais."
Although the hotel is not close to a BTS station, they have addressed this pain point with a shuttle bus service that stops at three key locations: BTS National Stadium Station, MBK Center, and Jay Oh, a restaurant that helped boost Banthat Thong's popularity. The hotel provides a 30-baht shuttle service every 30 minutes.
More than Chinese tourists
The hotel is now broaden its market beyond Chinese tourists by targeting other customer segments. Currently, 15% of its guests come from other Asian countries, such as Vietnam, Indonesia, and the Philippines, while 35% are from Europe, the Middle East, and Thailand.
“We’ve seen a significant shift in The Twin Towers Hotel Bangkok's customer base since the pandemic. Before Covid, 80-90% of our guests were Chinese, but now we have diversified, allowing our revenue in 2024 to recover to 80% of 2019 levels. We expect a full recovery by 2025,” Charin said.