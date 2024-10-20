Hundreds of monks in boats receive alms in historic Mon tradition

A large number of Buddhists brought rice, dried food and flowers on Sunday to make merit by offering alms to 120 monks.

It was part of the “Alms Offering to 100 Monks in Boats” tradition at Wat Sutthaphot (Mon Temple) in the Lat Krabang district of Bangkok.

The ceremony was presided over by Deputy Interior Minister Teerarat Samrejvanich along with Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt.

Both were dressed in traditional Mon attire. They waved to the public on both sides of the canal from a boat after officially opening the event.