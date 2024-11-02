Scenic beauty of three dams offer a respite from urban stress

The Royal Irrigation Department is inviting the public to check out the scenic beauty of three dams in northern Thailand, enjoy the beauty of nature and the fresh air this winter.
The breathtaking views of the dams offer a perfect escape from urban bustle, the department said.
Mae Suai Dam, Mae Suai district, Chiang Rai province
This trendy spot is popular among locals for relaxation. Surrounded by trees, mountains, rivers and a serene sky, it offers a complete experience with restaurants and cafes. Mae Suai Dam provides irrigation to nearly 100,000 rai (16,000 hectares) for agriculture and consumption during the dry season, with current water capacity at about 65 million cubic metres, or 90% of its total.
Mae Ngat Somboon Chon Dam, Mae Taeng district, Chiang Mai province
This hidden gem in a valley invites visitors to relax in a beautiful, peaceful setting, ideal for nature lovers. Enjoy the stunning, romantic sunset views. With a capacity of 265 million cubic metres, Mae Ngat Dam supplies water to more than 180,000 rai (28,800 hectares) of farmland, earning its name “the source of abundance for Mae Taeng residents”.
Mae Kuang Udom Thara Dam, Doi Saket district, Chiang Mai
Just 30 minutes from Chiang Mai, this tourist spot features the "Suspension Bridge Connecting Hearts", a popular spot for photos, offering a 360-degree view of the dam nestled among mountains. Camping is also available for a full winter experience. Currently holding 209 million cubic metres, or 80% of its capacity, it provides water to downstream areas year-round.