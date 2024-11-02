Scenic beauty of three dams offer a respite from urban stress

The Royal Irrigation Department is inviting the public to check out the scenic beauty of three dams in northern Thailand, enjoy the beauty of nature and the fresh air this winter.

The breathtaking views of the dams offer a perfect escape from urban bustle, the department said.

Mae Suai Dam, Mae Suai district, Chiang Rai province

This trendy spot is popular among locals for relaxation. Surrounded by trees, mountains, rivers and a serene sky, it offers a complete experience with restaurants and cafes. Mae Suai Dam provides irrigation to nearly 100,000 rai (16,000 hectares) for agriculture and consumption during the dry season, with current water capacity at about 65 million cubic metres, or 90% of its total.