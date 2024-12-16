TAT promotes Red Lotus Sea in Udon Thani

A native of Udon Thani and a regular visitor to the Red Lotus Sea shared her experience: "This year, the lotuses are exceptionally abundant and stunning. I've come multiple times already. I highly recommend everyone to experience this incredible natural beauty. You won't be disappointed."

A local boat operator at Ban Diao Pier remarked, "The lotuses are blooming close to the shore this season. A short boat ride takes you right to them. Tourists should visit early in the morning to see the lotuses at their best."

Recognising the potential of the Red Lotus Sea, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has officially launched the tourism season to promote the site and boost the local economy. Visitors are welcome to explore the lake from now until the end of winter.