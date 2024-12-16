TAT promotes Red Lotus Sea in Udon Thani

Every year, Nong Han Lake in Udon Thani province transforms into a breathtaking spectacle with its expansive fields of red lotus blossoms stretching as far as the eye can see. This natural wonder has become a must-visit destination for both Thai and international tourists.
Visitors can enjoy boat rides to marvel at the vivid pink lotuses in full bloom, breathe in the fresh air, soak in the tranquil atmosphere, and capture unforgettable moments to cherish forever.
A native of Udon Thani and a regular visitor to the Red Lotus Sea shared her experience: "This year, the lotuses are exceptionally abundant and stunning. I've come multiple times already. I highly recommend everyone to experience this incredible natural beauty. You won't be disappointed."
A local boat operator at Ban Diao Pier remarked, "The lotuses are blooming close to the shore this season. A short boat ride takes you right to them. Tourists should visit early in the morning to see the lotuses at their best."
Recognising the potential of the Red Lotus Sea, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has officially launched the tourism season to promote the site and boost the local economy. Visitors are welcome to explore the lake from now until the end of winter.
Beyond the beauty of the blooming lotuses, Nong Han Lake is home to various bird species. Bird enthusiasts can bring binoculars to observe these creatures in their natural habitat.
For those planning a visit, it is recommended that they arrive at the pier around 6-7am. The boat fees are 500 baht for a large vessel accommodating six people and 300 baht for a small boat for two people.
Boats operate daily from 6am to 5pm throughout the season. Currently, the lotuses are at their peak, blooming close to the shore. A boat ride of less than five minutes offers an up-close view of this vibrant natural display.
If you have the opportunity, don't miss out on visiting the Red Lotus Sea. Experience its enchanting charm and contribute to the preservation of this stunning natural treasure.