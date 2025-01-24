Health benefits of San Kamphaeng on display at inaugural festival

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), in collaboration with San Kamphaeng Hot Springs and Chiang Mai Province, is hosting the inaugural “San Kamphaeng Onsen Festival” at the San Kamphaeng Hot Springs in Chiang Mai from January 24-26.

Privy Councillor General Chalermchai Sitthisart highlighted that the “San Kamphaeng Onsen Festival #1” represents a significant milestone in showcasing Thailand's tourist destinations on the global stage. He emphasised the importance of San Kamphaeng Hot Springs as both a natural wonder and a symbol of Chiang Mai's abundant natural resources. The site has become a health tourism hub, offering the therapeutic benefits of mineral water and hot springs while embodying the peaceful and simple lifestyle of the local community.

The festival also aims to stimulate sustainable economic growth within the community, creating income opportunities and fostering long-term development for local residents.