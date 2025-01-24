Health benefits of San Kamphaeng on display at inaugural festival

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), in collaboration with San Kamphaeng Hot Springs and Chiang Mai Province, is hosting the inaugural “San Kamphaeng Onsen Festival” at the San Kamphaeng Hot Springs in Chiang Mai from January 24-26.
Privy Councillor General Chalermchai Sitthisart highlighted that the “San Kamphaeng Onsen Festival #1” represents a significant milestone in showcasing Thailand's tourist destinations on the global stage. He emphasised the importance of San Kamphaeng Hot Springs as both a natural wonder and a symbol of Chiang Mai's abundant natural resources. The site has become a health tourism hub, offering the therapeutic benefits of mineral water and hot springs while embodying the peaceful and simple lifestyle of the local community.
The festival also aims to stimulate sustainable economic growth within the community, creating income opportunities and fostering long-term development for local residents.
TAT Deputy Governor for Administration Banyat Kalsuwan highlighted the alignment of San Kamphaeng Hot Springs with the global trend of health and wellness tourism. He noted the site’s therapeutic benefits for both body and mind and reaffirmed the festival's commitment to environmentally friendly tourism practices by promoting conservation and sustainable resource use.
Activities at the “San Kamphaeng Onsen Festival #1” are divided into zones that encompass health and culture inspired by local wisdom, starting with the “San Kamphaeng & Beyond” health tourism zone. The highlight is the Coffee Journey, which showcases the unique qualities of local coffee, health-oriented activities by local entrepreneurs, and tourism routes that blend nature with local culture.
The demonstration zone offers holistic wellness practices such as traditional Thai massages based on community wisdom and local cuisine, which is both delicious and nutritious. Additionally, the festival features the popular “Ice Bath” activity, allowing participants to experience cold therapy with natural mineral water to rejuvenate the body and relieve muscle soreness.
In the workshop zone, visitors can learn to blend special coffee recipes using Thepsadej beans from Doi Saket, engage in pottery demonstrations by the Ban Muang Kung community showcasing unique designs and techniques, and participate in health and community activities.
Other highlights include traditional foot massages by the Ban Rai Gong King community and Yang Khrae, a herbal fire therapy using Thai herbs to promote relaxation and relieve body aches. These activities seamlessly integrate wellness practices with local culture, offering visitors an authentic and enriching experience.
A focus on responsible tourism
TAT is committed to responsible tourism, prioritising sustainability by minimising environmental impacts and maximising benefits for local communities, Banyat said. All materials used at the event are recyclable, and waste segregation is implemented to ensure efficient waste management and repurposing, the TAT executive added.
The festival also features an Artisan Market, where visitors can purchase health-related products, handcrafted items, and curated local delicacies presented under various creative themes.
TAT expects the festival to attract over 10,000 visitors and generate an estimated 55 million baht in economic turnover. By drawing health-conscious tourists to San Kamphaeng Hot Springs, the event aims to encourage longer stays, higher spending, and sustainable growth for the local tourism economy.
The “San Kamphaeng Onsen Festival #1” represents an innovative blend of health tourism, cultural heritage, and environmental sustainability, further cementing Thailand’s position as a global wellness destination.