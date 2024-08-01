NBTC introduces new satellite auction rules after successive failures

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) has approved new criteria for allocating satellite orbital rights through an open direct award process.

This method will select the winner based on a comparison of qualifications and proposals from interested parties, NBTC board member Sompop Purivigraipong said.

Additionally, the NBTC board has directed its office to query the Cabinet regarding the government’s policy on using these satellite orbital slots.

On Wednesday, the NBTC board unanimously decided to cancel the auction for satellite orbital slots at 50.5-51 degrees and 142 degrees East due to lack of private sector bids.