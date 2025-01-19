Burnt sugarcane volume on declining trend, says cane and sugar board

The volume of burnt sugarcane during the 2024-25 harvest season is expected to decrease by more than 10% compared to the previous year, with the target set at a 25% reduction, due to several incentives, an official of the Office of the Cane and Sugar Board (OCSB) said.
The incentives for sugarcane farmers to harvest 100% fresh sugarcane, continuing from last year, aims to increase income from sugarcane leaves and tops.
This initiative is expected to help reduce sugarcane burning, lower the causes of PM 2.5 dust pollution, mitigate health impacts on the public, and foster a positive environment for economic activities.
Additionally, it will enhance the sugarcane and sugar industry’s contribution to the new economic sector, OCSB secretary-general Bainoi Suwanchatree said.
The support funds for purchasing leaves and tops will provide biomass fuel for biomass power plants, encouraging farmers to recognise the value and benefits of sugarcane leaves and tops.
Bainoi said that the estimated amount of sugarcane for the 2024-25 production season is expected to reach 93 million tons, an increase from 82 million tons in the 2023-24 season.
As of January 16, 2025, after 42 days of the season's opening, sugar mills across the country had processed a total of over 33.71 million tons of sugarcane. This includes 27.40 million tons of fresh sugarcane (81.28%) and 6.30 million tons of burnt sugarcane (18.72%).
Among the top 10 mills, the volume of burnt sugarcane purchased exceeds that of fresh sugarcane:
- Suphanburi Sugar Industry, Suphanburi province – 51% burnt sugarcane
- TN Sugar Mill – 47%
- Thai Udon Thani Sugar Mill, Udon Thani – 43%
- Khon Kaen Sugar Mill, Khon Kaen – 36%e
- Singburi Sugar Mill – 34%
- Rayong (Chaiyaphum) Sugar Mill – 33%
- Mittrakan Kalsin Sugar Mill – 30%
- Saharuen Sugar Mill – 31%
- Thai Rungrueng Corporation Sugar Mill – 29%
- Esan Sugar Mill – 29%
As for the highest heatspot rankings, they are as follows: Kalasin, Khon Kaen, Suphanburi, Udon Thani, Chaiyaphum, Lopburi, Loei, Nakhon Sawan, Kanchanaburi and Sa Kaeo.
Bainoi said that during the 2023-24 season, the proportion of burnt sugarcane entering the mills averaged 30%.
"The issue of burnt sugarcane remains significant in the northeastern region due to the extensive sugarcane planting areas. The increased sugarcane volume this year is partly due to the longer cold season and higher rainfall compared to previous years, which has contributed to the growth of more abundant sugarcane with a higher sugar content, estimated at around 11.77 CCS."