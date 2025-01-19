Burnt sugarcane volume on declining trend, says cane and sugar board

The volume of burnt sugarcane during the 2024-25 harvest season is expected to decrease by more than 10% compared to the previous year, with the target set at a 25% reduction, due to several incentives, an official of the Office of the Cane and Sugar Board (OCSB) said.

The incentives for sugarcane farmers to harvest 100% fresh sugarcane, continuing from last year, aims to increase income from sugarcane leaves and tops.

This initiative is expected to help reduce sugarcane burning, lower the causes of PM 2.5 dust pollution, mitigate health impacts on the public, and foster a positive environment for economic activities.