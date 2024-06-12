Small-scale fishing risks being severely affected by govt projects

Many communities are also working to register with the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources. “The community believes that we can take care of our own backyard. The locals will create community charters, designating which areas are accessible, what types of fishing gear can be used, and which zones are off-limits due to coral presence,” she said. “These initiatives help reduce conflicts between the state and the community, with everyone in the community participating. All of this is possible because of the strong community ties.”

State policies rarely align with the lifestyle and conservation efforts of local residents. “Many times, government policies are very disjointed. For instance, they once told Chumphon to conserve and restore nature. After the villagers worked on this for 30 years, they now want to build a land bridge that will cut through the headwaters of mountains flowing into the sea. They plan to allow the use of trawlers again. The villagers were in tears, questioning the purpose of their past efforts, as everything they’ve worked for will be destroyed,” Wipawadee said.

The community practices small-scale fishing, a method that does not venture far from the shore, targeting only mature species and allowing marine lifetime to spawn and grow. During this period, locals switch to catching different species according to the season, using gear suitable for each type of species. They may also operate farms and fish cages near the coast. Wipavadee explained that in recent times, each community has planned which species can be caught in each season and which are off-limits.

This differs from large commercial fishing vessels, which need to catch as many fish as possible on each trip to justify fuel costs. They often use large nets that scoop up all species and sizes indiscriminately, leaving marine life with no chance to mature. This is considered overfishing, which negatively impacts marine ecosystems and biodiversity, leaving no space for small-scale fisheries to operate.

In addition to the impact of commercial fishing on community livelihoods, climate change is another factor adversely affecting small-scale fisheries and Thai seas. “The warming world disrupts the metabolism of fish, causing a heat stroke-like condition, resulting in fish dying, especially high-value species like sea bass,” Wipawadee explained.

Other species that can adapt relocate to cooler, more suitable areas, making it even harder for small-scale fishers to catch them. If industrial projects proceed, marine life will move even further away, exacerbating the difficulties for small-scale fishers.

Wipavadee also mentioned that El Niño events, like the one that occurred this year, lead to reduced fish catches, while pests such as jellyfish and plankton blooms increase, further disrupting fishing. The uncertainty is now so great that nothing can be predicted, not even seasonal patterns.

Currently, Thai seas are still littered with waste and oil spills that wash ashore. Although there has been no specific studies on the impact of "microplastics" in the waste on marine life, several studies have found microplastic contamination in fish. Oil spills from transport ships, fishing vessels, and industrial plants pollute water sources, affecting the smell, colour, and quality of fish, and ultimately leading to their death.



