Small-scale fishing risks being severely affected by govt projects

Greenpeace’s “Rainbow Warrior” docked in Chumphon province over the weekend, where it will remain until June 13 before sailing to Songkhla province from June 17 to 24.
The environmental NGO aims to work with communities, civil society, organisations, and various agencies to promote marine ecosystem protection zones in order to safeguard Thailand’s seas and the rights of coastal communities.
Greenpeace's decision to visit Chana district in Songkhla and Chumphon stems from the current illegal fishing practices in both areas. These regions are also crucial marine habitats, serving as nurseries for marine life and spawning grounds for all Thai mackerel. Local residents are keen on conserving marine life in these areas, leading to opposition against the establishment of an industrial estate in Chana and the government’s large-scale land bridge project.
The coast of Ranong province features one of the largest mangrove forests in Southeast Asia, with high biodiversity. The ecosystems of both the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are interconnected, forming what is known as a "Large Marine Ecosystem" (LME).
Thus, the construction of the land bridge project, which would require nearly 7,000 rai (approximately 2,800 acres) of land reclamation, would impact biodiversity. Similarly, building an industrial estate in Chana would harm the entire ecosystem.
Wipavadee Amsungnoen, an oceans campaigner with Greenpeace Thailand, talked about the community’s fight for marine conservation and the current state of Thailand’s seas, noting that neither of the projects has been halted. For the land bridge project, there are signs of some "efforts," such as land acquisitions around the proposed project area.
Chana is currently undergoing an environmental assessment, known as a Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA), to determine what types of development would be most beneficial and sustainable for the area.
Greenpeace, in collaboration with Prince of Songkhla University and local residents, has conducted studies and compiled information, resulting in a 15-point development strategy for Chana, focusing on aspects like food security and renewable energy.
Wipavadee emphasised that the community was involved in every step of data collection, noting that good development should consider the needs of local people, following the concept of “Our home, Let us participate”. The gathered information will help design more sustainable development policies and create additional economic value.
Meanwhile, local communities are increasingly establishing "marine protected areas" along the coast, with community involvement in designing conservation methods that ensure sustainable use without the need for industrial estates.
Many communities are also working to register with the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources. “The community believes that we can take care of our own backyard. The locals will create community charters, designating which areas are accessible, what types of fishing gear can be used, and which zones are off-limits due to coral presence,” she said. “These initiatives help reduce conflicts between the state and the community, with everyone in the community participating. All of this is possible because of the strong community ties.”
State policies rarely align with the lifestyle and conservation efforts of local residents. “Many times, government policies are very disjointed. For instance, they once told Chumphon to conserve and restore nature. After the villagers worked on this for 30 years, they now want to build a land bridge that will cut through the headwaters of mountains flowing into the sea. They plan to allow the use of trawlers again. The villagers were in tears, questioning the purpose of their past efforts, as everything they’ve worked for will be destroyed,” Wipawadee said.
The community practices small-scale fishing, a method that does not venture far from the shore, targeting only mature species and allowing marine lifetime to spawn and grow. During this period, locals switch to catching different species according to the season, using gear suitable for each type of species. They may also operate farms and fish cages near the coast. Wipavadee explained that in recent times, each community has planned which species can be caught in each season and which are off-limits.
This differs from large commercial fishing vessels, which need to catch as many fish as possible on each trip to justify fuel costs. They often use large nets that scoop up all species and sizes indiscriminately, leaving marine life with no chance to mature. This is considered overfishing, which negatively impacts marine ecosystems and biodiversity, leaving no space for small-scale fisheries to operate.
In addition to the impact of commercial fishing on community livelihoods, climate change is another factor adversely affecting small-scale fisheries and Thai seas. “The warming world disrupts the metabolism of fish, causing a heat stroke-like condition, resulting in fish dying, especially high-value species like sea bass,” Wipawadee explained.
Other species that can adapt relocate to cooler, more suitable areas, making it even harder for small-scale fishers to catch them. If industrial projects proceed, marine life will move even further away, exacerbating the difficulties for small-scale fishers.
Wipavadee also mentioned that El Niño events, like the one that occurred this year, lead to reduced fish catches, while pests such as jellyfish and plankton blooms increase, further disrupting fishing. The uncertainty is now so great that nothing can be predicted, not even seasonal patterns.
Currently, Thai seas are still littered with waste and oil spills that wash ashore. Although there has been no specific studies on the impact of "microplastics" in the waste on marine life, several studies have found microplastic contamination in fish. Oil spills from transport ships, fishing vessels, and industrial plants pollute water sources, affecting the smell, colour, and quality of fish, and ultimately leading to their death.