Ten Northeast provinces at risk of severe drought in next 10 years

Ten provinces in Thailand’s northeastern region are likely to experience severe drought over the next decade, according to drought trends forecast by the Climate Change and Environmental Department on Wednesday.

The forecast was based on two climate model scenarios: one assuming moderate greenhouse gas emissions and one with high emissions.

The moderate emissions scenario assumes greenhouse gas emissions in 2100 will be close to current levels, potentially raising the global average surface temperature by about 2.7 degrees Celsius between 2081 and 2100. The high emissions scenario assumes emissions will be double the current levels, potentially increasing the global average surface temperature by about 4.4°C.