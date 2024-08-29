Community involvement and Nature-Based solutions to protect Thai coast 

Thailand itself has around 3,219 kilometers of coastline which is also responsible for tourism and the fishing industry.

However, ocean and coastline conditions are greatly impacted due to the rising global temperature and climate crisis. The latest report from the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) states that the world is experiencing the fourth global coral bleaching event. There were also overfishing, pollution, and natural disasters that impacted the coastal ecosystem.

To prevent the coastal area from eroding further, the government alongside the community in Thailand, have been working to restore the coastal ecosystem by focusing on mangrove restoration, particularly in Phuket by the Baan Bang La Community and the Ta Chat Chai Community

Sustainable Mangrove Management by Communities in Indonesia

In Indonesia, similar to Thailand, there has been sustainable mangrove management involving the community in Bali, specifically in Budeng Village.

Since September 2023, the Wana Mertha Forest Farmer Group (KTH Wana Mertha), based in Budeng Village, has been assisted by Pesisir Lestari, a non-governmental organization (NGO) that focuses on coastal area management through a Community-led Sustainable Natural Resources Management model approach. The program aims to enable the community to preserve the mangrove forests and gain livelihood opportunities from them.

Based on a study conducted by Pesisir Lestari in early 2024, the mangrove ecosystem area in the Budeng Village spans a total of 112.51 hectares (ha). From the total area, 25 ha is managed by the community who are members of the Wana Mertha Group.