Community involvement and Nature-Based solutions to protect Thai coast 

Thailand itself has around 3,219 kilometers of coastline which is also responsible for tourism and the fishing industry.
However, ocean and coastline conditions are greatly impacted due to the rising global temperature and climate crisis. The latest report from the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) states that the world is experiencing the fourth global coral bleaching event. There were also overfishing, pollution, and natural disasters that impacted the coastal ecosystem.
To prevent the coastal area from eroding further, the government alongside the community in Thailand, have been working to restore the coastal ecosystem by focusing on mangrove restoration, particularly in Phuket by the Baan Bang La Community and the Ta Chat Chai Community
Sustainable Mangrove Management by Communities in Indonesia
In Indonesia, similar to Thailand, there has been sustainable mangrove management involving the community in Bali, specifically in Budeng Village.
Since September 2023, the Wana Mertha Forest Farmer Group (KTH Wana Mertha), based in Budeng Village, has been assisted by Pesisir Lestari, a non-governmental organization (NGO) that focuses on coastal area management through a Community-led Sustainable Natural Resources Management model approach. The program aims to enable the community to preserve the mangrove forests and gain livelihood opportunities from them.
Based on a study conducted by Pesisir Lestari in early 2024, the mangrove ecosystem area in the Budeng Village spans a total of 112.51 hectares (ha). From the total area, 25 ha is managed by the community who are members of the Wana Mertha Group.
To ensure proper management of the mangrove area, KTH Wana Mertha conducts regular check-ups on the mangroves’ health. Additionally, KTH Wana Mertha also creates added value to the area by turning it into an eco-tourism culinary destination through the establishment of Warung Mangrove (restaurant) in 2021.
At the restaurant, residents of Budeng Village who are members of KTH Wana Martha jointly manage the establishment, including managing the fish farm and other seafood such as shrimp, mangrove crabs, shellfish, and even the production and sale of mangrove chips, mangrove tea, mangrove herbal medicine and mangrove nurseries. The collaborative utilization and preservation of mangroves extend the benefits beyond Budeng Village but also for its surrounding villages.
"Warung Mangrove offers a unique dining atmosphere with a view of the mangrove forest and serves a variety of menus made from the community's catch and directly cooked by the women's group of Budeng Village," said I Putu Madiasa, Chair of KTH Wana Mertha, Budeng Village, Jembrana, Bali.
Beyond its presence as a unique tourist attraction, Warung Mangrove becomes an example of how sustainable environmental management can support creative ways to preserve the environment and strengthen community livelihoods. This case also highlights the importance of legal entities such as Wana Mertha which unlock opportunities for them to receive fiscal transfers and development funds from the government.
"The existence of the Mangrove forest makes us feel protected, we can now enjoy catching shrimps, crabs, and other seafood that contributes to our local economy," said Kadek Sudiarsa, Secretary of KTH Wana Merta, Budeng, Jembrana, Bali.
Business Analysis and Community Engagement as Key to Sustainability
The community-led development approach carried out by Pesisir Lestari can be a complement to how communities can manage coastal areas in other Southeast Asian countries, especially in Thailand, including developing existing potential to elevate the economy.
There should also be a balance between development and community empowerment. The government plays an important role in creating regulations that can protect coastal areas and encourage community involvement in managing coastal areas. The success of sustainable mangrove management will also impact various aspects including the marine industry, tourism, and coastal area resilience.
Pesisir Lestari hopes that the work they do can inspire other coastal communities in Southeast Asia so that more appropriate methods for sustainable mangrove management will emerge. This is needed to ensure that Southeast Asia continues to have healthy coasts and oceans in the future.