Retail giants set their sights on ‘green stores’

In recent years, terms like “carbon neutrality” and “net zero emissions” have been consistently highlighted, becoming milestones that many organisations, including those in the retail sector, have committed to achieving.

Yon Phokasub, chief executive of Central Retail Corporation Pcl (CRC), emphasised the commitment to sustainable growth. CRC aims to build resilience within the organisation, ensuring collective progress through initiatives such as Green Operation, Green Transition, and Green Partnership, involving everyone in the shift towards greener practices, Yon said.

The company has set a target to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and aspires to become a leader in green and sustainable retail. This involves expanding green stores, reducing the use of fossil fuels, and driving positive environmental impact. In 2024, CRC aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by more than 10%.