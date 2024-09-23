Retail giants set their sights on ‘green stores’

In recent years, terms like “carbon neutrality” and “net zero emissions” have been consistently highlighted, becoming milestones that many organisations, including those in the retail sector, have committed to achieving.
Yon Phokasub, chief executive of Central Retail Corporation Pcl (CRC), emphasised the commitment to sustainable growth. CRC aims to build resilience within the organisation, ensuring collective progress through initiatives such as Green Operation, Green Transition, and Green Partnership, involving everyone in the shift towards greener practices, Yon said.
The company has set a target to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and aspires to become a leader in green and sustainable retail. This involves expanding green stores, reducing the use of fossil fuels, and driving positive environmental impact. In 2024, CRC aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by more than 10%.
Central Pattana Pcl (CPN) has launched a five-year sustainability strategy (2023-2027) focusing on People and Planet.
Nattakit Tangpoonsinthana, executive vice president of marketing, said the company’s overarching goal is to become "The Ecosystem for All", a robust and sustainable system that fosters growth for all stakeholders.
This year, CPN is investing more than 352 million baht to install solar rooftops at 13 shopping centres nationwide. It is investing in water conservation, water recycling systems across 19 projects. These efforts are designed to create a positive impact and engage all stakeholders, including customers, tenants, partners, communities, and society.
Narathip Rattapradit, chief operating officer of Siam Piwat Co Ltd, said the company has been conscious of environmental issues for more than 10 years, starting with internal initiatives before expanding to partners, suppliers, and customers.
This includes developing renewable energy systems, reducing electricity consumption, and implementing 360-degree waste management aimed at achieving a zero-waste goal.
One notable initiative towards net zero is the “ONESIAM Drinking Water” project, featuring aluminium cans with special designs that can be infinitely recycled. This contributes to the goal of reducing landfill waste by 50% by 2030 and achieving net zero emissions by 2050.
Yuthasak Poomsurakul, CEO of CP All Public Co Ltd, operator of 7-Eleven stores, said CP All and its affiliates regularly review sustainability strategies and goals, based on global trends. Under the “Sustainability Framework 2024-2025: 2 Reductions, 4 Creations, 1 DNA”, CP All aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030 and net zero emissions by 2050.
Similarly, CP Extra, which operates Makro, announced its commitment to sustainability this year, installing solar rooftops at 20 Makro locations in Phase 1. Phase 2 will add another 28 locations, with a capacity of 14.6 megawatts and an investment of 412 million baht.
Other retailers, such as Seacon Square, have also supported green energy policies for sustainable development. Starting in 2021, Seacon Square installed solar rooftops at its Srinakarin location and expanded to Seacon Bangkae, alongside other projects.
Meanwhile, The Mall Group has announced a strategy aligned with Thailand's net-zero goals, aiming to reduce and eliminate 100% of plastic use by 2030. In collaboration with partners, The Mall has launched initiatives on environmental protection, waste management, hygiene, energy conservation, and clean energy, including solar rooftop installations.