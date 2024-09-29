Trade promotion agency pushes for cricket superfood as Thai soft power

“The department is ready to support entrepreneurs in expanding production and marketing abroad, as crickets are another product that can help enhance Thailand's soft power," Phusit said.

Suwimon Jantachon, founder and CEO of Kamisu Super Ento Products, said that the SiamBugs farm was established in June 2018 as Thailand's first vertical cricket farm using a sliding tray system. Covering 2 rai (0.32 hectare) of land, it operates semi-enclosed facilities that meet GAP standards, with a production capacity of 4-5 tons per cycle (45-50 days).

"The company has a clear goal to export Thai insects to the global market by processing them into protein powder, which serves as a base ingredient for various products, including foods, feeds, dietary supplements, cosmetics, and medical foods," Suwimon said.

Thailand has a long history of incorporating insects into various dishes, which has become a prominent aspect of Thai food culture known worldwide. It has even become a "to-do list" for foreign tourists visiting Thailand, where tasting insects is a must-try experience, she said.