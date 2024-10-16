GH Bank targets its staff uniforms in pursuit of sustainability

Government Housing Bank (GH Bank) is changing its staff uniforms with a focus on sustainability.

GH Bank collaborated with Thai designer Ek Thongprasert, the founder of the brand W2W (Wear to Work), to achieve this goal.

Ek is a renowned Thai fashion designer who has won awards such as Fashion Collection of the Year 2007 from International Talent Support (Italy) and Fashion Weekly Brussels (Belgium).

In addition to founding the Ek Thongprasert brand, which reflects his identity and fashion perspectives, Ek launched the Wear to Work (W2W) brand in 2021 to create a new dimension of uniform design under the concept "Happy to Wear, Happy to Work".

The new GH Bank uniforms are made from recycled plastic fibre.