GH Bank targets its staff uniforms in pursuit of sustainability

Government Housing Bank (GH Bank) is changing its staff uniforms with a focus on sustainability.
GH Bank collaborated with Thai designer Ek Thongprasert, the founder of the brand W2W (Wear to Work), to achieve this goal.
Ek is a renowned Thai fashion designer who has won awards such as Fashion Collection of the Year 2007 from International Talent Support (Italy) and Fashion Weekly Brussels (Belgium).
In addition to founding the Ek Thongprasert brand, which reflects his identity and fashion perspectives, Ek launched the Wear to Work (W2W) brand in 2021 to create a new dimension of uniform design under the concept "Happy to Wear, Happy to Work".
The new GH Bank uniforms are made from recycled plastic fibre.
A fashion show, "GH Bank Uniform Fashion Show by Ek Thongprasert", was held to officially unveil the new uniforms. The designs are elegant, comfortable, modern, and suitable for all body types. Executives and employees participated in the event.
The event also included a panel discussion on "GH Bank's New Uniform Design and Sustainability". Kanchanika Srirattnatrai, assistant managing director of GH Bank, said that while the bank’s mission is “to provide homes to Thais”, the bank also aims for sustainability. They have set long-term sustainability goals, aiming to become a sustainable bank that cares for and improves the environment.
When they saw the uniforms designed by W2W, GH Bank expanded on this concept by organising activities that encourage all employees to participate in sustainability efforts. “The bank has initiated a bottle exchange programme to instil a mindset of reuse among employees. This simple activity encourages staff to become a part of environmental preservation, making our world a better place. Collected plastic bottles will be gathered and recycled into plastic fibre for future production, contributing to improving environmental care".
The suits are made entirely of 100% recycled plastic fibre, while other outfits use a combination of recycled fibre and easy care materials to make them easy to clean, reduce ironing time, and lower energy consumption, Kanchanika said.
Ek highlighted the concept of "digital hospitality" for GH Bank’s uniform design. The concept of "digital" is reflected by using the GH Bank logo to create a printed pattern, giving the uniforms a modern and innovative look.
“As for ‘hospitality’, the uniform design allows every employee to wear it confidently and stylishly. It also creates a sense of comfort and friendliness for the customers when they interact with staff, fostering a welcoming and approachable atmosphere," Ek said.