UN forum calls for energy transition

At the close of the 13th International Forum on Energy for Sustainable Development on Wednesday, the United Nations Regional Commissions (RECs) issued a unified call for accelerated global action to achieve an equitable and sustainable energy future.
Convened in Bangkok, the forum brought together government leaders, industry stakeholders, and experts from across five UN regions — Africa, Asia and the Pacific, Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean, and Western Asia — to drive forward coordinated action on clean energy and climate goals.
A statement from the commissions emphasized the critical need for swift and inclusive action to address global energy challenges while ensuring sustainable energy for all.
It is committed to supporting member states in accelerating renewable energy deployment and improving energy efficiency, to triple global renewable energy capacity and double energy efficiency improvement rates by 2030, helping them meet both the UN's sustainable development goal and Paris Agreement objectives.
In addition, the commissions are committed to strengthening regional and inter-regional partnerships by encouraging countries to adopt aligned policies, share knowledge and technologies, and collaborate on innovative financing solutions.
This cooperative approach can support a just and resilient energy transition and enable countries to tackle climate and energy security challenges more effectively.
Moreover, the statement also prioritized equitable energy access, with a focus on underserved communities, especially in developing regions.
It also encourages targeted efforts to empower women in energy decision-making processes and demonstrates a commitment to inclusive and sustainable energy policies that provide benefits for all.
"With the world's rapidly growing energy needs and rising emissions in the face of growing impacts from a changing climate, the progress in achieving SDG 7-responsive energy transition has been far less than what is needed. The energy transition landscape is in a constant state of evolution," said Liu Zhenmin, a vice-foreign minister and China's special envoy for climate change.
As a keynote speaker at the forum, Liu said there is great potential for deepening cooperation between China and ASEAN countries on solutions to climate change, particularly in the areas of clean energy development and transportation electrification.
"China has rich experiences in solar power utilization and electric vehicle production. Both enjoy great advantages for the large-scale promotion in Southeast Asia countries," he said.
Liu also suggested that Thailand should further integrate its energy transition plan into the regional map, deepening cooperation with neighbouring countries such as Laos and Myanmar and strengthening partnerships with member states of Lancang-Meking Cooperation.