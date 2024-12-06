UN forum calls for energy transition

At the close of the 13th International Forum on Energy for Sustainable Development on Wednesday, the United Nations Regional Commissions (RECs) issued a unified call for accelerated global action to achieve an equitable and sustainable energy future.

Convened in Bangkok, the forum brought together government leaders, industry stakeholders, and experts from across five UN regions — Africa, Asia and the Pacific, Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean, and Western Asia — to drive forward coordinated action on clean energy and climate goals.

A statement from the commissions emphasized the critical need for swift and inclusive action to address global energy challenges while ensuring sustainable energy for all.

It is committed to supporting member states in accelerating renewable energy deployment and improving energy efficiency, to triple global renewable energy capacity and double energy efficiency improvement rates by 2030, helping them meet both the UN's sustainable development goal and Paris Agreement objectives.