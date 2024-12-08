Snowfall in Europe drying up as climate change take a toll

Snowfall has declined by one-third in Europe in the past 100 years because of climate change and global warming, according to a study.
Led by scientists from Eurac Research in Italy, the study examined the Alps' climate data from 1920–2020, collected from 46 sites across the range, spanning from France to Slovenia. Within just 100 years, snow on the Alps, famously known as the "Roof of Europe", declined by an average of 34%, particularly on the southwestern slopes of the mountain range.The research involved collaboration with meteorological agencies, environmental organisations, volunteer groups, and the University of Trento.
The study found a sharp decline in snowfall after 1980, coinciding with a rapid rise in temperatures. Climate change is profoundly altering the appearance of Europe's highest mountain range, the study said.
However, the decline in snowfall varies across the Alps. The northern region experienced a 23% decrease in snowfall, while the southwestern slopes saw nearly a 50% reduction, particularly in areas below 2,000 metres, including parts of Italy, Slovenia, and the Austrian Alps.
Since 1980, average temperatures recorded at weather stations have increased rapidly, nearly 1 degree Celsius above the 100-year average. Higher temperatures prevent snow formation at lower altitudes, leading to rainfall instead, which is another factor causing the rapid annual decline in snowfall, especially in warmer regions and lower elevations.
On average, snowfall in the southwestern and southeastern regions has decreased by 4.9% and 3.8% per decade, respectively. In contrast, higher altitudes with sufficiently cold temperatures still see relatively stable snowfall. However, the study found that heavy rainfall is increasingly replacing snowfall, even in high-altitude areas.
Snow is crucial as a water reservoir, feeding glaciers and mountain streams. When snow melts gradually in spring, it provides a steady water supply. Thus, declining snowfall affects all water-dependent activities, not just skiing and tourism, which are vital for the local economy.
Each year, about 400 million people visit ski resorts worldwide, making snow essential to the tourism industry. If snow melts during the ski season (December–April), resorts have no choice but to close early, reducing revenue. Concerns are growing globally that climate change may render ski slopes unusable.
Previous studies have shown that climate change puts many ski resorts at risk of being snowless by the end of the century. One in eight ski resorts worldwide may lack snow between 2071–2100.
Even the Alps, which host 69% of the world's ski slopes, are projected to experience a 42% reduction in snow days by 2100. Currently, Austria’s Alps are the most affected, with only 38 snow-covered days per year.
Global warming exacerbates the situation, forcing resorts to store snow in large reserves for use in the next season. The authors of the study warned that the declining snowfall in the Alps may shorten the skiing season by 2–3 days.
Meanwhile, the risk of flooding has also increased. Rainfall, instead of snow, rushes down steep valleys, causing erosion and severe flooding. Research from Colorado State University found that floods from heavy rainfall carry twice the water volume compared to those from the melting of snow.