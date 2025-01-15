Global Warming affects Polar Vortex: 2025 to experience extreme cold and heat

While extreme cold temperatures from a weakened Polar Vortex are cyclical, they are not an annual occurrence. The phenomenon gained attention during the 2013-2014 winter. That year, the Polar Vortex caused significant cold and snowfall across Canada and the eastern U.S., making it one of the coldest winters on record. Major cities like New York, Philadelphia, and Chicago were covered in snow, and it became the year with the 10th most snowfall recorded in history. According to NASA, the 2013-14 Polar Vortex caused 92.5% of the Great Lakes to freeze over, marking the second-largest ice coverage in history.

Current reports from Newsweek indicate that the Polar Vortex is continuing to affect the US and Canada throughout January.

Researchers are exploring how climate change may impact the intensity and frequency of Polar Vortex-related cold spells. Some data suggests that global warming may weaken the Polar Vortex due to uneven warming, particularly in the Arctic. This can increase the risk of the vortex breaking apart and expanding, bringing cold weather to regions like Europe and Northern Asia.