Mon, October 18, 2021

business

SET rises after falling in previous days.

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index closed at 1,643.92 on Monday, up 5.58 points or 0.34 per cent. Transactions totalled 80.25 billion baht with an index high of 1,648.00 and a low of 1,639.92.

The index rose after dropping by 2.63 points or 0.16 per cent on Friday last week.

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities forecast the index would fluctuate between 1,630 and 1,650 points despite the government's plan to ease lockdown measures and reopen the country to foreign travellers.

It added that the index also gained positive sentiment from rising oil price of over US$80 per barrel.

"However, investors should beware of uncertainty over the US Federal Reserve's plan to taper its quantitative easing programme by this year as it would pressure the index," Krungsri Securities warned.

The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were KBANK, PTTGC, DELTA, HANA, BANPU, PTT, CPALL, IRPC, KCE and 7UP.

Related stories:

 

Other Asian indices were down with one exception:
Japan's Nikkei Index closed at 29,025.46, down 43.17 points or 0.15 per cent.
China's Shanghai SE Composite closed at 3,568.14, down 4.23 points or 0.12 per cent, while the Shenzhen SE Component closed at 14,350.02, down 65.97 points or 0.46 per cent.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed at 25,409.75, up 78.79 points or 0.31 per cent.
South Korea's KOSPI Index closed at 3,006.68, down 8.38 points or 0.28 per cent.
Taiwan's TAIEX Index closed at 16,705.46, down 75.73 points or 0.45 per cent.

Related News

Published : October 18, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Low purchasing power, floods, tight credit controls slow down Thai auto market

Published : Oct 18, 2021

Card issuers must be responsible for ‘inexplicable’ deduction, says central bank

Published : Oct 18, 2021

Earn, Eat & Enjoy With Marriott Bonvoy All Across Thailand!

Published : Oct 18, 2021

Baht weakens as foreign investors wary of domestic risk factors

Published : Oct 18, 2021

Latest News

Life in the slow lane

Published : Oct 18, 2021

SET rises after falling in previous days.

Published : Oct 18, 2021

Bangkok Art and Culture Centre after Covid-19 Lockdown

Published : Oct 18, 2021

KBTG unveils KASIKORN X and its mission to innovate in the world of DeFi and beyond, while also debuting Coral – an NFT marketplace platform – a launching pad for Asian artists to go global

Published : Oct 18, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.