SET rises after falling in previous days.

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities forecast the index would fluctuate between 1,630 and 1,650 points despite the government's plan to ease lockdown measures and reopen the country to foreign travellers.

It added that the index also gained positive sentiment from rising oil price of over US$80 per barrel.

"However, investors should beware of uncertainty over the US Federal Reserve's plan to taper its quantitative easing programme by this year as it would pressure the index," Krungsri Securities warned.

The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were KBANK, PTTGC, DELTA, HANA, BANPU, PTT, CPALL, IRPC, KCE and 7UP.

