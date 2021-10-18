SET rises after falling in previous days.

The index rose after dropping by 2.63 points or 0.16 per cent on Friday last week.
In the morning session, Krungsri Securities forecast the index would fluctuate between 1,630 and 1,650 points despite the government's plan to ease lockdown measures and reopen the country to foreign travellers.
It added that the index also gained positive sentiment from rising oil price of over US$80 per barrel.
"However, investors should beware of uncertainty over the US Federal Reserve's plan to taper its quantitative easing programme by this year as it would pressure the index," Krungsri Securities warned.
The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were KBANK, PTTGC, DELTA, HANA, BANPU, PTT, CPALL, IRPC, KCE and 7UP.
Related stories:
Other Asian indices were down with one exception:
Japan's Nikkei Index closed at 29,025.46, down 43.17 points or 0.15 per cent.
China's Shanghai SE Composite closed at 3,568.14, down 4.23 points or 0.12 per cent, while the Shenzhen SE Component closed at 14,350.02, down 65.97 points or 0.46 per cent.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed at 25,409.75, up 78.79 points or 0.31 per cent.
South Korea's KOSPI Index closed at 3,006.68, down 8.38 points or 0.28 per cent.
Taiwan's TAIEX Index closed at 16,705.46, down 75.73 points or 0.45 per cent.
Published : October 18, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Oct 18, 2021
Published : Oct 18, 2021
Published : Oct 18, 2021
Published : Oct 18, 2021
Published : Oct 18, 2021
Published : Oct 18, 2021
Published : Oct 18, 2021
Published : Oct 18, 2021