BYD under the scanner after EV buyers complain about misleading discounts

Jiraporn said on Wednesday that she had ordered the bureau to consider whether the discounts of some EV car models of BYD Auto had violated the consumer protection act and the ministerial regulations that prohibit unfair advertisement of goods and services.

Jiraporn ordered the probe after many BYD customers cried foul that they were lured to buy the BYD Dolphin EV car on April 30, the last day of a 40,000-baht discount campaign, only to see the prices drop by 100,000 baht on the following day.

Many complained that the price drop just a day after they had purchased the cars in the previous campaign caused them severe trauma.